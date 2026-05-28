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Cookie Run Kingdom: Croissant Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Balancing time is a difficult task, but somebody has to do it - and with our guide on the best Croissant Cookie Toppings, you can get the job done right.

Cookie Run Kingdom: Croissant Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
  • Croissant Cookie is a Support who needs a lot of Cooldown
  • She is part of the Time Balance Department, along with Timekeeper Cookie
  • Give her a good mix of Light DMG and Cooldown on her Beascuit/Toppings, with some extra DMG Resist for survivability

Croissant Cookie, a delicious and buttery cookie part of the Time Balance Department (along with Timekeeper Cookie), is a support that works great in teams that need a little bit of extra damage - and of course, you can't NOT place her in a production building. 

Since cookies that are part of the TBD grant accelerated production time, you need to place them in good buildings that can craft "must-have" items for you. For instance, if you need to craft lots of Jams, you should place them in the Jammery.

But anyway, we're here to see the best build for Croissant Cookie, so let's take a look! 

story of croissant cookie in crk

About Croissant Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Croissant Cookie is a Support cookie that resides in the Rear line. She is an Epic cookie, who can be obtained from the Gacha.

Skill:

Time Portal Removal time portal removal skill icon
A Time Portal appears, disrupting the Timeline! Time Portal deals DMG to enemies and applies Time Warp. Croissant Cookie appears aboard the Timecraft and fires an Energy Ball that absorbs the Time Portal: surrounding space-time contracts, pulling enemies in. After removing the Portal, grants Portal Removal Complete to all allies. When placed in Production buildings, production time is accelerated by 5%.
  • Time Portal DMG: x5 hits every 0.5 sec over 2.5 sec; 264.0% of ATK per hit
  • Time Warp: ATK -12.5%, ATK SPD -20.0% for 15.0 sec; stacks up to x1
  • Time Portal Explosion DMG: 264.0% of ATK
  • Portal Removal Complete: All Allies CRIT% +13.5%, CRIT DMG +10.0% for 15.0 sec; stacks up to x1
  • Blessing of Light: Amplify Buff +7.0%, DMG Resist +10.0% for 10.0 sec when using skill; stacks up to x3 

The best Croissant Cookie Toppings

best cooldown toppings for croissant cookie

Her skill relies on a lot of Cooldown, so in a best-case scenario, you want to go for Regular or Resonant Toppings that give her as much Cooldown as possible:

  • 5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

or

  • 5x Chrono Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

The best Topping Tart for Croissant Cookie is the Swift Chocolate Tart.

Croissant Cookie's best Beascuit setup

tainted beascuit with light damage for croissant cookie

I suggest you aim for a Beascuit that has as much Light DMG as possible. You can go for a Tainted Gleaming Sweet Beascuit that has an implicit 20% Light DMG, and reroll for 3x Cooldown.

  • Light DMG
  • Cooldown

Since she's not exactly a "meta" cookie in your regular Arena teams, you should invest in her if you plan on using her in the Arcade Arena or Story Mode. Aside from that, it's great to have her for the collection.

Don't forget to claim all the Cookie Run Kingdom codes right here too - after all, nobody can resist extra resources, especially when they're free!

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.