Cookie Run Kingdom: Croissant Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Balancing time is a difficult task, but somebody has to do it - and with our guide on the best Croissant Cookie Toppings, you can get the job done right.

Croissant Cookie is a Support who needs a lot of Cooldown

She is part of the Time Balance Department, along with Timekeeper Cookie

Give her a good mix of Light DMG and Cooldown on her Beascuit/Toppings, with some extra DMG Resist for survivability

Croissant Cookie, a delicious and buttery cookie part of the Time Balance Department (along with Timekeeper Cookie), is a support that works great in teams that need a little bit of extra damage - and of course, you can't NOT place her in a production building.

Since cookies that are part of the TBD grant accelerated production time, you need to place them in good buildings that can craft "must-have" items for you. For instance, if you need to craft lots of Jams, you should place them in the Jammery.

But anyway, we're here to see the best build for Croissant Cookie, so let's take a look!

About Croissant Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Time Portal Removal A Time Portal appears, disrupting the Timeline! Time Portal deals DMG to enemies and applies Time Warp. Croissant Cookie appears aboard the Timecraft and fires an Energy Ball that absorbs the Time Portal: surrounding space-time contracts, pulling enemies in. After removing the Portal, grants Portal Removal Complete to all allies. When placed in Production buildings, production time is accelerated by 5%. Time Portal DMG: x5 hits every 0.5 sec over 2.5 sec; 264.0% of ATK per hit

Time Warp: ATK -12.5%, ATK SPD -20.0% for 15.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Time Portal Explosion DMG: 264.0% of ATK

Portal Removal Complete: All Allies CRIT% +13.5%, CRIT DMG +10.0% for 15.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Blessing of Light: Amplify Buff +7.0%, DMG Resist +10.0% for 10.0 sec when using skill; stacks up to x3

The best Croissant Cookie Toppings

Croissant Cookie is acookie that resides in theShe is ancookie, who can be obtained from the Gacha.

Her skill relies on a lot of Cooldown, so in a best-case scenario, you want to go for Regular or Resonant Toppings that give her as much Cooldown as possible:

5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

or

5x Chrono Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Croissant Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Croissant Cookie is the

I suggest you aim for a Beascuit that has as much Light DMG as possible. You can go for a Tainted Gleaming Sweet Beascuit that has an implicit 20% Light DMG, and reroll for 3x Cooldown.

Light DMG

Cooldown

Since she's not exactly a "meta" cookie in your regular Arena teams, you should invest in her if you plan on using her in the Arcade Arena or Story Mode. Aside from that, it's great to have her for the collection.

Don't forget to claim all the Cookie Run Kingdom codes right here too - after all, nobody can resist extra resources, especially when they're free!