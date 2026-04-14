Genesis War hits soft launch in regions including Canada, Australia and Indonesia

Genesis War has opened soft-launch in Australia, Canada and Indonesia

Fans will be able to jump into the hit spin-off character-collecting RPG in these areas

While other regions continue to roll out pre-registration for the global release

Those of you who've been looking forward to finally getting your hands on Line Games' Genesis War won't need to wait much longer. And for some of you, it'll finally be in your hands as Genesis War hits soft launch for select regions, including Australia, Canada and Indonesia, on both iOS and Android.

Based on the popular character-collecting RPG The War of Genesis, Genesis War first launched in 2024 in Korea and has slowly been rolling out pre-registration for other regions across the globe. Those of you in the above regions will be able to jump in and give it a go for yourself!

This new soft-launch version of Genesis War features chapters 1-26 of the main story to play through, not to mention other narrative content that dives into the massive roster of characters featured in Genesis War.

A new genesis

While War of Genesis was massively popular in Korea, I can't help but imagine that there are only a few fans outside the country who know of it. So, with that in mind, it may be a bit tricky for Genesis War to have the same appeal.

Still, this new soft launch version does come jam-packed with new content to dig into. Take on the Imperial Raid, Blue Seed Pirates, Goblin Hunt, Area Investigation and Machina War, not to mention a whole host of exclusive events and special benefits for those who pre-register.

So if you've been at all interested in giving it a go, then it seems as if Genesis War will have plenty on offer to draw you in.

Speaking of popular releases, though, did you know that Summoners War is set to celebrate its 12th anniversary? We've got our own coverage digging into everything you need to know about this major milestone!