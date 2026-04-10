Cats & Soup welcomes Sanrio characters in new exclusive collaboration

Cats & Soup is set to introduce a cute new collaboration

The Sanrio mascots make their debut, although Hello Kitty is absent

But you can still enjoy exclusive collaboration packages and cosmetics!

A perennial favourite over here on the site, Cats & Soup is almost painfully adorable with its vast roster of fluffy cats. But, surprisingly, there's one group of adorable mascots it hasn't yet welcomed, until now. In their newest collab, some of the famous faces from Sanrio are debuting in Cats & Soup!

Those arriving include Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin and Pochacco. Although, as you might have already noticed, the most famous of all, Hello Kitty, is unfortunately nowhere to be seen. While it may be a conspicuous absence, it's softened somewhat by all the exciting content arriving in this collab.

The Sanrio mascots will appear in new special collaboration packages as 'special guests' aboard the spinning teacup ride, while you can also acquire new wind-up toy friends which each emulate their distinct mascot inspiration. Not to mention an exclusive set of facility skins and cosmetics you can collect as part of the collaboration and events.

When the cat's away...

Not only that, but running until May 6th, you can jump into a festive new event packed with rewards. Roll your way through the Dice Event and make your way around an event-exclusive board to win currency that you can trade in for further limited-time furniture items and facility skins.

Meanwhile, a new seven-day login event encourages you to check in on Cats & Soup with the Pompompurin mini costume set, slated to be free for players who check in during the whole period. Whether you're a Cats & Soup fan for life, or just checking in because of this collab, now's a great time to dig into this cute idle sim!

Looking for other great mobile games to play over this weekend? Well, you won't have to go trawling through the news this week to find them, just take a look at our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for our picks instead!