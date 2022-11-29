Code Atma tier list of the best characters
Today we're going to check out a complete Code Atma tier list of all the characters so you'll know exactly who you should add to your team and who you should reroll for. The characters are sorted from best to worst, starting with SS tier, where you will find the absolute best units, and moving down to C tier, where you'll find the weakest ones.
Code Atma is a unique RPG that takes fantastic characters from Southeast Asian folklore and adds a layer of technology and mystery to them. It's a beautiful game where you are in charge of characters (called Atma) that partake in a war.
Since there are various character ranks, we are not going to rank up the characters below 4*. Therefore, here you will only find heroes that are 4* and above. You shouldn't bother with the rest of them, since the game offers so many summons that you'll find it difficult to invest in every single one of them.
All characters sorted from best to worst sorted in our Code Atma tier listSome of the best heroes in the game will be viable for specific content, such as Tower, while others will be extremely powerful in the story stages. We recommend investing in the heroes that you can use to clear stages first, such as Srikandi, Kresna, and Kandita to name a few since they'll be your best chance at passing most of the stages.
In our tier list, we listed the heroes based on their overall strength - some might be SS tier in campaign mode, while others will be extremely potent in the Lab. Regardless, you cannot go wrong with investing your resources in the top-tier Atma below.
So without further ado, let's take a look at the Code Atma tier list of the best characters in-game!Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.
SS Tier Atma
The best Atma, such as Srikandi, Antasena and Lohita, are viable in pretty much any type of instance, be it the Campaign, Tower, or Lab. You should invest in these characters because even as the game progresses, they won't drop off easily. Make sure to upgrade them as much as possible and have a number of them available to swap out at any given time in order to benefit from the elemental advantage.
- Srikandi (Fire)
- Lohita (Fire)
- Kresna (Water)
- Vrahatnala (Sun)
- Antasena (Moon)
S Tier Atma
While not all of these units are as good as the previously mentioned options, the S tier characters are just as good as the SS tier ones (only slightly weaker). You should upgrade all of them the first chance you get since you can use them all the way into the end-game. Definitely great units that are reliable and powerful.
- Melanta (Sun)
- Rangda (Moon)
- Kandita (Water)
- Sura (Water) - not a great unit for Lab
- Garuda (Wind) - not a great unit for Lab
- Shinta (Wind)
- Lampir (Earth)
- Barong (Sun)
A Tier Atma
The following units aren't the absolute best, but they aren't bad either. They need some units to back them up in certain situations, but once you have that in place you can use them until the higher stages of the game reliably. You can use them as backup units in case you need to take advantage of the elemental bonus, since they fall somewhere in the middle - not too weak, not too strong.
- Rajati
- Anggatri (Water)
- Wisanggeni (Fire)
- Agni (Fire)
- Drona (Wind)
- Amritha (Wind)
- Hanuman (Wind)
- Jelangkung (Earth)
- Sweta (Earth)
- Rahwana (Earth)
- Arjuna (Moon)
- Si Noni (Moon)
B Tier Atma
B Tier characters are somewhat okay in the early game but really weak later on. They can be useful if you don't have anything better to use, but as soon as you get at least a tier A unit you should swap them out. Is it worth investing in them? Probably not. Can you do it if there's nothing better to upgrade? Definitely.
- Rama (Fire)
- Mermaid (Water)
- Anggatri (Water)
- Samosara (Water)
- Kuyang (Wind)
- Hudoq (Wind)
- Timun Mas (Earth)
- Bunian (Earth)
- Gatotkaca (Sun)
- Sembrani (Sun)
- Lembuswana (Sun)
- Peri (Sun)
- Cindaku (Sun)
- Sandekala (Moon)
- Pocong (Moon)
C Tier Atma
I would strongly recommend that you don't bother with the following units. They can be decent in the first 10 minutes of the game, but afterwards, they won't bring anything to the team. They rarely have any useful buffs or even skills to keep up with higher Power enemies, so it's not worth investing in them. To put it simply, these are the weakest units in the game at the moment.
- Banaspati (Fire)
- Welthok (Fire)
- Babi Ngepet (Fire)
- Kemamang (Fire)
- Tuyul (Moon)
- White Croc (Water)
- Surti (Water)
- Makara (Water)
- Luwo Ireng (Wind)
- Kuntilanak (Wind)
- Nara (Wind)
- Jenglot (Earth)
- Genderuwo (Earth)
- Mustika (Sun)
- Krisnaga (Sun)
- Somawari (Moon)
- Tumang (Moon)