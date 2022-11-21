Time Raiders codes to redeem for fame, bloodbeast and more (November 2022)

- added 1 new code

Yoozoo Games' Time Raiders is a new Dark Eastern-style Mystery Adventure MMO that was recently released. If you have been looking for the latest Time Raiders codes, your search ends here. We have tried all the available codes and compiled all the working ones into a list below.

You can use these working Time Raiders codes to get your hands on free in-game rewards, such as the gold tiger symbol, bloodbeast, clothing accessories, unrivaled legend bubble, fame, gold diamond, unrivaled legend fame and more. So let's get right into it.

List of all Time Raiders codes

ZhangQiling - New!

1monthgift

AIartwork

DIYpet

HappyHalloween

Hereforyou

FBshare

timeraiders3b - Use this code to get female clothing

timeraiders3a - Use this code to get male clothing

timeraiders2 - Use this code to get 500 fame and bloodbeast

timeraiders1 - Use this code to get a gold tiger symbol, bloodbeast, future tech clothing, unrivaled legends bubble, unrivaled legend frame, fame and a gold diamond

We will regularly update our list with new Time Raiders codes when they arrive, so don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit to get your hands on new codes before others.

Expired codes

At the moment, there are no expired Time Raiders codes.

How to redeem codes in Time Raiders?

Launch Time Raiders and click on the envelope icon located on the top right corner of the screen

Now, click on the exchange button and then copy and paste any of the active Time Raiders codes from above in the text area

Click on the confirm button

Go back to the main screen and then to your in-game mailbox

Collect your free rewards and enjoy

About Time Raiders

Time Raiders is an Eastern-style adventure MMORPG where you venture into a vast underground world and explore its hidden mysteries. It's available on both Android and iOS. You can get it from Google Play or the App Store

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer staff.