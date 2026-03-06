Clash of Clans teams up with GeoGuessr to promote new hero Dragon Duke

Where in the world is..?

Clash of Clans is set to team with geo-guessing puzzler GeoGuessr

Take a look through the eyes of new hero, Dragon Duke, and guess where he is

Earn rewards to redeem in-game based on correct guesses!

One of the more oddball apps to get popular in recent years is GeoGuessr, the, well, location-guessing puzzler. And now, Clash of Clans is set to promote its latest hero in an interesting new way as Supercell and GeoGuessr team up for a globe-trotting promotional tour.

If you don't know how GeoGuessr works, it's very simple. You're given a hint in the form of a ground-view picture of a location somewhere in the world. From that one picture, you need to extrapolate where the location is, and you are scored based on how close you come to the correct answer.

This new partnership, which runs from today until March 20th, sees Dragon Duke, the newest hero joining Clash of Clans, and his perspective entering GeoGuessr. You'll be able to view a snapshot from the dragon's viewpoint and see his previous locations, with correct guesses and high scores earning you in-game rewards.

Guess who?

While I'm not sure how much of a crossover there is between GeoGuessr and Clash of Clans fans, I don't doubt they'll find this to be a fun promotional effort either. GeoGuessr isn't a puzzler I've taken a dive into, but the simple gameplay, such as it is, has given viewers online hours of fun seeing savants at this sort of thing make bizarrely accurate guesses.

Dragon Duke, meanwhile, looks to be quite the worthy addition to Clash of Clans, available at Town Hall level 15 and able to act in both a defensive and offensive capacity. And being only the sixth new hero ever, it's no surprise this promotional campaign is made to help introduce him.

It's certainly a good reason to dive in and give GeoGuessr a go if you're a Clash fan. But there are also other interesting new releases to dig into, like Catherine's preview of Overwatch Rush, which seeks to bring the iconic hero shooter over to mobile.