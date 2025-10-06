Clash of Clans releases major matchmaking update for casual and ranked

Get in and clash

Clash of Clans' biggest matchmaking update yet has arrived

Ranked, Casual and Revenge are all getting big makeovers

Jump into unlimited casual battles, duke it out in ranked or get sweet, sweet revenge (within 12 hours)

Monday can be a bit blue for most of us, but not for Clash of Clans fans! That's because one of the biggest matchmaking updates yet for the hit multiplayer strategy games has just released. Supercell's newest update for Clash of Clans promises a major overhaul to casual, the return of the revenge button and refreshes for ranked.

We've already covered the return of the Revenge Button, but now we have even more details. If you're attacked when a Magic Shield is activate,d you'll have 12 hours to strike back at a snapshot of your enemy's village. You'll be able to gain (at least) the gold and loot you lost, and maybe get even more.

Meanwhile, casual battles have had an overhaul, too. You'll no longer need to worry about limits, as you'll be able to take on as many battles as you want. The new Magic Shield will also activate if at least 30% of your loot is stolen in a single battle.

Absolutely barbaric

Given it's been more than ten years since Clash of Clans was originally released, it's been good to see the fundamentals getting an update. And this latest matchmaking makeover is going to be more than welcome for those of you who still grind through Clash of Clans all these years later.

Of course, that's still not all. Ranked battles are getting an update, too. Each week is a new tournament, with a set number of attacks and defences to achieve. It's very similar to Legend League, and that league bonus for where you're ranked will also pass on over to regular battles, too! It's all shaping up to be a very welcome set of updates, even if there have been some teething troubles with the update itself.

In any case, Clash of Clans is a-calling. But if you're looking to expand your strategic mindset, we've got plenty of other options too. Check out our list of the best strategy games on iOS for some of our favourite picks.