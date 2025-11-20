Clash of Clans kicks off real-life castle competition to celebrate the launch of Town Hall 18

Spend a night in true Clan-xury

Clash of Clans is celebrating the debut of Town Hall 18 with a new contestant

You could be in with the chance to win a four-week stay at a Clash-themed castle

Fans can enter simply by upgrading their town hall and tagging the official Clash account

With the arrival of Clash of Clans' Town Hall 18, one of the biggest upgrades in recent memory for the hit RTS is making waves. And to celebrate, the folks at Supercell are pulling another rather odd rabbit from the hat, with a chance to win a stay at a Clash of Clans-themed castle in Ireland!

Yes, you read that right. To celebrate the launch of Town Hall 18, this new contest offers you the chance to spend four weeks with up to three friends at Lisheen Castle in Ireland. That includes flights from anywhere in the world and even a personal chef (well, I mean, it is a castle after all).

The entire castle itself has had a makeover to fit the Clash of Clans aesthetic, with themed rooms and props inspired by the series, with the similarities in appearance to Town Hall 18 inspiring the makeover.

Clash the castle

As you might expect, the entry requirements are pretty simple. You simply need to upgrade your existing Town Hall to level 8 or higher between now and December 3rd. Then, you screenshot your achievement on Instagram, TikTok or Twitter and tag Clash of Clans with the hashtag #TheRealTownHall to enter.

After the kookiness that ensued with their recent return of the Revenge Button, and the chance for fans to wreak real-life vengeance on devs for the wait, a contest seems almost minor in comparison. But for fans, it'll be a welcome chance to get to grips with the new town hall and be in with the chance to win a very enticing prize.

