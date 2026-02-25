Clash of Clans February update adds Gold Pass rework, Dragon Duke event, and Town Hall 18 upgrades

Enter the dungeon

Dragon Duke event challenges you to free a new Hero

Gold Pass redesigned with Choice Nodes and the new Hoggy Bank

Town Hall 18 gains upgrades and Greedy Raven pet

Back when I used to play Clash of Clans, Town Hall 9 felt like the ceiling. That was the big milestone, the point where your village finally looked complete. Fast forward a few years, and we’re sitting at Town Hall 18, which still feels a little surreal. And now, this latest February update builds on that higher-end progression with a Gold Pass rework, new upgrades, a fresh pet, and even a Hero who hasn’t quite escaped his prison yet.

The big talking point right now is the Dragon Duke. He’s not immediately playable, though; instead, the community has to work through a dungeon-style maze between February 24th and March 1st to break him out.

Elsewhere, the Gold Pass has been rebuilt from the ground up. The layout’s cleaner, rewards feel easier to track, and new Choice Nodes let you pick what actually suits your village rather than blindly grinding through a fixed track.

The old Season Bank has also been swapped out for something called the Hoggy Bank, which starts full and pays out at the end of the season, while the new Prospector helper quietly converts ores each day if you’ve reached Town Hall 10 or higher.

Town Hall 18 players probably have the most to sift through. A wave of level upgrades has arrived across defences, troops, and spells, alongside Greedy Raven – a new flying pet that targets resource buildings like it has a personal vendetta against your opponent’s loot storage.

Ranked Mode has also seen some cleanup, mostly focused on making battles feel more consistent and less prone to awkward edge cases.

