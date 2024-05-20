Top footballers hit back at Erling Haaland in Clash of Clans

Three top footballers have offered humorous takes on the top striker's collab with Supercell

Clash of Clans' Erling Haaland collab has earned a number of (well-natured) jabs from three top footballers. Famous faces Sergio Aguero, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo (the original) made official tie-in videos posted to their own Instagrams taking the mickey out of Haaland and proclaiming that they should have been selected for the promotion first.

As we noted last week, this is probably one of the few times we've seen tie-in appearances given their own trailer. But for footie fans who are into Haaland - and other top performers within professional football - this is probably well worth the wait. All three give their own humorously derisive opinions on Haaland's highly successful collab with Supercell's top RTS. You can check out the posts on each player's Instagrams!

The huge amount of tie-in content that Supercell has drawn out of the Haaland collab is something we've commented on. This is the first time a real person has appeared in the game, so it's not surprising that Supercell wants to get the most out of Haaland's appearance.

But, notably, they're also bringing in other footballers. As we speculated in the announcement post, might these comments be testing the waters for potential further appearances? We can't guess either way but given how popular Haaland's turn as the Barbarian King in Clash has been, it's not unlikely.

Fortunately for Clash fans, there's no reason to fret because even if you're getting tired of Haaland's appearance you can always anticipate the upcoming release of Supercell's first global launch in years, Squad Busters.

