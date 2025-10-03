Clash of Clans' Revenge Button makes a return, with a chance to take revenge on the team

A vendetta some years in the making

Clash of Clans is seeing the return of the Revenge button

The feature was previously non-functioning but is now fully reintegrated

And to celebrate, a new livestream will let you pick suitable punishments

With more than a decade under its belt, it's no surprise that Clash of Clans has some redundant features. But one which has gotten a fresh revamp is none other than the Revenge Button. And as an apology for it taking so long, the folks at Supercell are offering themselves up for you to take vengeance on.

Yes, if you've ever had your village destroyed, attempted to wreak vengeance and been disappointed, then now's the time for you to get your own back. Not only is the Revenge Button making a return, but a brand-new livestream arriving on October 5th lets you mess with those who let it fall by the wayside.

The livestream that'll be broadcast via the official Clash of Clans YouTube channel will allow you and other fans around the world to vote on bizarre punishments for team members. These range from deploying Giant Gas to fill the room with stinky green smoke, or the Elixir Drip to cover it with purple slime.

Vengeance is mine

Yes, if you hadn't guessed, all of these punishments (and more) are also inspired by Clash of Clans. And overall, as goofy and cheesy as it may be, it's nice to see something very much dedicated to the community.

Certainly, the folks at Supercell could have just buried the reignition of the Revenge button. But by choosing not only to take responsibility for it being deprecated over time, but also having a community event to celebrate its return, they've managed to smooth what is a long-overdue fix.

But either way, its long tenure has led to Clash of Clans helping make strategy one of the cornerstone genres on mobile. If you need further proof, just take a gander at our list of the best strategy games for iOS for some of our top picks!