5 new mobile games to try this week - May 16th, 2024

Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
Braid, Anniversary Edition
This puzzle platformer offers a revamped experience as you move through time and space to save your Princess, all while dodging hazards and unlocking doors along the way. You'll collect jigsaw puzzle pieces as well and manipulate time itself, this time with reworked visuals, new levels, and an extensive commentary from the OG development team.
This remastered version of a well-loved classic comes to mobile via Netflix, which means you can enjoy all of its gorgeously handpainted visuals and mind-bending puzzles simply with the price of admission.
ICO-chan Dive
Life can be pretty darn difficult when you're a gemstone-shaped onigiri falling through an endless chasm. There are spinning wheels to dodge and walls to break through - thankfully, you've got more than 40 types of kawaii characters to choose from so you can at least make the best of your doomed fate.
This adorable casual game tasks you with falling and dodging obstacles to beat your own high score, with gachapon characters you can unlock and a convenient portrait-mode orientation. You'll also get to unlock a special character when you clear certain challenges, as well as collect rewards from the daily roulette to grow your gemstone-blob family.
Athenian Rhapsody
When it comes to RPGs, we're all familiar with the typical small-town boy who goes on a quest to save the world - but in Athenian Rhapsody, you'll get to carve your own path depending on your in-game choices, because no two playthroughs are ever the same. This RPG parody promises to take whatever you think you know about the genre and adds its own tongue-in-cheek twist to it, with everything from monsters that you can recruit to fight alongside you to a main protagonist who looks suspiciously like Ash Ketchum.
Complete with pixel-art visuals and 8-bit tunes, the parody features 16 different party members you can encounter, along with wacky battles, 3x3 slide puzzles, and even a dreaded fetch quest or two.
Tamago - The Eggshibit
Whipping up perfectly cooked eggs is no easy feat, even more so when you've got shurikens trying to break your yolks every which way. Tamago - The Eggshibit is a deceptively simple "cooking" game where your goal is simply to grab the right ingredients to create your eggs-travagant masterpiece in the kitchen - the only problem is that you'll need to squash bugs and dodge dragons along the way.
Simply flip your eggs to catch ingredients and complete orders, with levels becoming progressively more difficult as you go along. Who knew adding a pinch of salt to some yolks could be this egg-xcruciating?
Mariachis And Dwarfs
Music soothes the savage beast, as they say, but it can also motivate dwarves that have been at it in the mines all day - at least, that's the premise behind Mariachis and Dwarfs, a new idle game where you play with, well, mariachis and dwarves. Essentially, you'll manage a mine and make your day-to-day operations flourish to maximise profits, all while motivating your skilled workers with music to expand your workshop.
Forge your tools and weapons using hired craftsmen to thrive. You'll also have to defend your kingdom against pesky invaders, then conquer more territories to expand your reach.