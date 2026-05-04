Rush Royale celebrates Star Force Day with the Dark Moloch event

A May 4th event that knows exactly what it’s referencing

Rush Royale launches its Star Force Day event until May 11th

New unit Dark Moloch headlines the progression-based reward track

Daily missions and flexible progression make it easy to catch up

May the 4th is here, and Rush Royale knows what’s up. The Star Force Day event is live now and runs until May 11th, landing right in that familiar early-May window that a lot of you will probably recognise. I’ll admit, I grew up rewatching a certain space saga more times than I can count, so the overlap here feels… intentional, even if no one’s saying it out loud.

The event itself revolves around a personal progression track. You’re picking up daily quests, jumping into battles, and collecting event currency as you move along a reward path that gradually opens up.

New missions roll out each day, but nothing disappears if you miss one. You can circle back and catch up later, which makes the whole thing feel a bit less demanding than some of these limited-time setups tend to be.

Push far enough along that path, and you'll unlock the main prize - Dark Moloch. A brand new unit with a name that sounds like it was definitely filtered through a Darth Name Generator.

It hits the front line hard, grows more powerful through cycles of sacrifice and rebirth, and its blade spins faster as its fury builds, tearing through defences and bouncing strikes back at enemies.

Put it this way: if you're going to release something called Dark Moloch on May 4th, you might as well make sure it actually delivers on the name. From what we can see, it does.

This is a fun follow-up to last month's Pac-Man event too. Rush Royale has been on a good run of themed content lately, and Star Force Day keeps that momentum going nicely.

Before you jump in, make sure to grab the latest Rush Royale codes. A few extra resources before going after a new unit is never a bad idea.