Chimeraland gift codes: November 2022

You can get free exclusive in-game rewards in Chimeraland using these gift codes

- checked for new codes

Chimeraland is a brand new open-world survival MMORPG that has just landed on Android and iOS. Developer Level Infinite, has shared some gift codes that you can use to claim free in-game rewards like cowries and pet eggs. We have compiled a list of all the active Chimeraland gift codes for your convenience.

List of working Chimeraland gift codes

DAX5JP1P - New!

MIDAUTUMNDAY2022

7AG7QE0M

4ALYMW55

4AJ455EW

4AK6C0WQ

MAC2W05P

MAD62HH0

MAE91W4Y

SEMEANNIVERSARY

LAU21TV1

LAV8BAIT

LAW61AF8

100CELEBRATION - Rewards: 1x Excellent Sigil Pack, 1x Grand Beast Pack, 1x Mount Kit

HAPPYNEWYEAR - Rewards: 1x Excellent Sigil Pack, 1x Grand Beast Pack, 1x Mount Kit

MERRY2021XMAS - Rewards: 1x Cowries and Pet Eggs

MORETO2022 - Rewards: 1x Cowries and Pet Eggs

Do note that these gift codes are time-limited and will expire after some time, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. Also, don't forget to bookmark this page and regularly visit to find new working Chimerland gift codes and use them at the earliest opportunity.

How to redeem Chimeraland gift codes?

Open the game and click on the menu icon at the top right side of the screen

Click on the settings button and find the gift code button

Enter any of the active Chimerland gift codes from above and click on the confirm button

Now go to the in-game mailbox to claim your reward

About the game

