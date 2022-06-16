Chimeraland, Level Infinite's sandbox adventure, has opened pre-registration in North America and Europe

Last month, Level Infinite held a Closed Beta Test for its upcoming adventure game Chimeraland. Seeing that the test was a success, pre-registrations have now been opened in Europe and North America, with an official launch targeted sometime during the summer. Chimeraland boasts an open-world sandbox where players can merge different creatures to create a whole new one.

Chimerland draws a lot of inspiration from tales of the past, especially Eastern mythology, bringing in different kinds of beasts that traverse the land, sea, and air. There is a massive bestiary with countless ancient creatures to find. Once an animal is captured, it must be tamed and then transformed using the evolution and devour mechanic. This will give pets unique characteristics, abilities, and shapes. The only limiting factor is your own imagination.

Grafting is a cool mechanic which can be made possible by devouring a rival Chimera. A successful battle will give a small chance to graft one of the foe’s body parts onto your own player. But the customization goes even further, giving players to create their own in-game character, and a massive world within the enormous map which is about 1000 square kilometres.

Additionally, pre-registration rewards will also be given out to players based on the number of milestones reached. Goodies will be given out after hitting one, three, five, and ten million pre-registrations. Chimeraland’s official website outlines these details in more depth.

If you’re interested in creating your own animal kingdom, then pre-register for Chimeraland now on the App Store and Google Play. Also check out their Facebook and Twitter handles to stay on top of everything new about the game. It should be launching soon within the next few months.