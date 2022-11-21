Castle Clash secret codes: November 2022

Use these Castle Clash secret codes to get free gems and more

- checked for new codes

If you are an avid player and are looking for Castle Clash secret codes that you can use to claim free gems and more, you are in the right place. Today, in this post, we will share a list of all working codes. Let's begin.

List of all active Castle Clash secret codes

HALLOWEEN - Code expires on November 15, 2022 - New!

AM5GGW

VHBFW6

CCHAPPY9

55KAND9TH

BFN5WG

XWF866

2NSVSR

SA58NJ

BACKTOCC

R8ARGJBF

KQMZSM

DCSERVER

CCSERVER

DGBN9U5N

FW6M8H97

72T9X9KQ

DM3WX4KZ

FHWSV8GD - Rewards: 50 Magic Powder, 20 Jar of Gem, 5 event coins and 2 resource select boxes

- Rewards: 50 Magic Powder, 20 Jar of Gem, 5 event coins and 2 resource select boxes NDUUFRBU - Rewards: 20 Hero Coin, 22 Legendary Hero Scrap Select Box, 20 Red Crystal Box L and 22 Blue Crystal Box L

- Rewards: 20 Hero Coin, 22 Legendary Hero Scrap Select Box, 20 Red Crystal Box L and 22 Blue Crystal Box L y2qxq3ys - Rewards: 3 Castle Chest VI, 3 Castle Chest V, 3 Superior Traits Card and 20 magic Powder

- Rewards: 3 Castle Chest VI, 3 Castle Chest V, 3 Superior Traits Card and 20 magic Powder SFFUNUZT - Rewards: Prime Hero Card IV, 10 Superior Traits Card, 10 Capstone Ruby and 100 Blessed Tome III

- Rewards: Prime Hero Card IV, 10 Superior Traits Card, 10 Capstone Ruby and 100 Blessed Tome III NVBTGDS5 - Rewards: 2 Castle Chest IX, 100 Blue Crystal Box L, 100 Red Crystal Box L and 2Prime Insignia Chest

- Rewards: 2 Castle Chest IX, 100 Blue Crystal Box L, 100 Red Crystal Box L and 2Prime Insignia Chest JAVDDKMN - Rewards: 50 Adeptness Codex, 300 Super Pet Skill Book, 300 Honor Badge Pack III and 2 Karmic Rock V

- Rewards: 50 Adeptness Codex, 300 Super Pet Skill Book, 300 Honor Badge Pack III and 2 Karmic Rock V HPH76VQT - Rewards: 50 Hero Skin Scraps Box II, 50 Hero Skin Scraps Box III, 50 Hero Skin Scraps Box IV and 50 Hero Skin Scraps Box V

How to redeem Castle Clash secret codes?

Open the game and click on the avatar icon on the top left side

Copy your IGG ID

Now go to the official Castle Clash website

Choose your platform and click on next

Select your language

Now enter your IGG ID and any of the working secret codes from above and click on submit

Now go back to the game and claim your reward from the in-game mailbox

Castle Clash is available to download on Android and iOS. Players can download it from Google Play and the App Store.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.