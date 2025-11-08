Gym League codes (November 2025)
Gym League codes are here to put an end to the "no pain, no gain" rule, and get you Pose Rolls, Power-Ups and other great gifts in seconds.
Updated on November 08, 2025 - new codes added
Roblox’s Gym League lets you fulfil your fantasy of achieving the perfect physique while sitting on your couch. You’ll be as buff as a superhero by simply tapping your fingers and hitting a few buttons. But what if I told you there’s a way to speed up your gains in a perfectly legal and ethical way? All you have to do is redeem the latest Gym League codes to speedrun building your muscles.
These codes will get you the right potions and power-ups used by the players you see on those leaderboards. The only difference is that you’ll be getting them for free.
New and active Gym League codes
- update29p2 - 2 breakfasts of champions, 2 warriors lunch, 2 dinners of legends (new!)
- powerupqol - 5 lightning potions, 5 shadow potions, 5 cosmic potions, 5 pumpkin candy bags, 5 protein candy corn (new!)
- Update28 - rewards
- Halloweenpart1 - 25 Blood Potions
- GLcomeback - rewards
- NewGears - 10 Mega Potions
- Undead - 10 Blood Pots
- ZeroG - 25 Lightning Potions
- 5xmuscle - 10 Cosmic Potions, 10 Shadow Potions, 10 Summer Drinks (new!)
- LIGHTNINGQUEST - 10 Lightning Potions
- 2XEVENT - 5 Lightning Potions, 5 Power Potions, 5 Mega Potions
- LIGHTNINGEVENT - 5 Lightning Potions
- TRADINGPLAZA - 5 Lightning Potions
- BLOODMOON - 5 Blood Potions
- BONUSGAINS - 2 Power Potions, 2 Blood Potions, 2 Shadow Potions
- OLYMPUS - 5 Lightning Potions
- SPARTAN - 5 Power Pot, 5 Mega Pots
- POWERLIFTING - 500 Barbell Bucks
- SUMMERFUN - 5 Shadow Potions, 5 Cosmic Potions, 5 Summer Drinks, 5 Purple Cocktails
- BETTERTOGETHER - 5 Mega Pots, 5 Power Pots, 5 Money Pots
- GETMONEY - 5 Money Pots, 5 Purple Cocktails, 5 Mega Pots
- KEEPGRINDING - 2 Shadow Pots, 2 Cosmic Pots, 2 Summer Drinks
- DUNGEONGYM - 5 Mega Potions, 5 Power Potions
- SHADOWS - 2 Shadow Potions
- EASYGAINS - rewards
- FLAMING - rewards
- SUMMERBODY - 5 purple cocktails, 2 OP Summer Drink
- SEASON3PASS - 5 lucky pots, 5 mega pots, 5 power pots
- BRAINROT - 3 power pots, 3 mega pots
- 10KVIEWS - 5 money pots
- BALANCE - 3 Cosmic Potions, 3 Mega Potions, 3 Power Potions
- TWILIGHT - 150 Raffle Tickets, 5 Money Potions
- STARLIFT - 5 Mega Potions, 5 Power Potions
- COSMICGAINS - 5 Cosmic Potions
- SOLOLEVELING - 5 Raffle Tickets
- FEELINGLUCKY - 5 Lucky Potions, 3 Power Potions, 3 Mega Potions
- Ancient - 3 Holy Grail, 5 Power Potion
- GYMGAMES - 10 Power Potions and 5 Mega Potions
- PLAYER456 - 5 Money Potions
- QualityOfLife - 3 Mega Potions
- BetterGameplay - 3 PowerPotions
- LateXMAS - 3 Christmas Potions
- MIDUPD - 2 Mega Potions
- HolidaySeasons - 3 Christmas Potions, 3 Gingerbread and 100 Snowflakes
- LEAGUES2 - 2 Mega Potions and 2 Premium Aura Rerolls
- 400MVISITS - 2 Mega Potions and 5 Pose Rerolls
- LEAGUEOVER - 2 Mega Potion and 2 Premium Aura Rerolls
- TRADE - 2 Mega Potions, 3 Aura Rerolls and 3 Pose Rerolls
- PUMPKING - 1 Spooky Potion, 1 Mega Potion, and 500 Candy
- HALLOWEEN - 1 Spooky Potion and 300 Candy
- BUGFIXES - 1 Mega Potion, 2 Premium Aura Rerolls and 5 Pose Rerolls
- LEAGUE - 1 Mega Potion and 2 Premium Aura Rerolls
- CLANS - 3 Mega Potion and 3 Premium Aura Rerolls
- SORRYFORDELAY - 3 Mega Potion and 3 Premium Aura Rerolls
- WEREBACK - 1 Mega Potions and 5 Post Rerolls
- HugeUpdateSoon - two cash fruit
- FIRSTTRAINER - 5,000 cash
- MineRations - three rations
- PrisonBound - two toning fruits
- BattlePotion - five mega potions
- 650KLikes - five Pose Rolls and five Aura Rolls
- 150MVisits - three Pose Rolls, three Aura Rolls, and Power-Ups
- 1MMembers - three Premium Aura Rolls
- PirateBugFix - Power-Ups
- SummerVibes - Power-Ups
- 2.5MFavs - Power-Ups
- HIDDENFOOD - two Chakra Rations
- DivineMuscles - one Divine Fruit
- FruitPirate - two Toning Fruits
- UPDATE2 - one Angel Potion
- FOLLOWGYMLEAGUERBLX - random rewards
Expired codes
- DEFLATION
- 150KLikes
- 100KActive
- 10KLikes
- 5KLikes
- 1MVisits
- SORRY
How to redeem Gym League codes?You can redeem codes by following the steps below:
- Launch Roblox and open Gym League
- Tap on the Codes button located in the bottom-left corner of the screen
- Type the code in the pop-up
- Tap on Submit
For every working Gym League code you redeem, the rewards will be added to your inventory. Some of these freebies are costly if bought with cash. You might want to save them for later on instead of consuming them immediately.
And where can I find more codes?The easiest and most obvious way is to bookmark this page and revisit it once a week, when we update it. But if you're a go-getter and can't wait for those gains, developers sometimes release new codes on their Discord channel. Earlier, they would do it on X channel, but they haven't been active there in a while now.
Don’t miss out on more freebies for your other Roblox favourites. Check out the latest Sakura Stand codes, Coffee Shop Tycoon codes, Anime Switch codes, and more on our redeem codes page.
Original article by Shah Zaib, updated by Shaun Walton.
