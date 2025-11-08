Gym League codes (November 2025)

Gym League codes are here to put an end to the "no pain, no gain" rule, and get you Pose Rolls, Power-Ups and other great gifts in seconds.

Updated on November 08, 2025 - new codes added

Roblox’s Gym League lets you fulfil your fantasy of achieving the perfect physique while sitting on your couch. You’ll be as buff as a superhero by simply tapping your fingers and hitting a few buttons. But what if I told you there’s a way to speed up your gains in a perfectly legal and ethical way? All you have to do is redeem the latest Gym League codes to speedrun building your muscles.

These codes will get you the right potions and power-ups used by the players you see on those leaderboards. The only difference is that you’ll be getting them for free.

New and active Gym League codes

update29p2 - 2 breakfasts of champions, 2 warriors lunch, 2 dinners of legends (new!)



2 breakfasts of champions, 2 warriors lunch, 2 dinners of legends (new!) powerupqol - 5 lightning potions, 5 shadow potions, 5 cosmic potions, 5 pumpkin candy bags, 5 protein candy corn (new!)

5 lightning potions, 5 shadow potions, 5 cosmic potions, 5 pumpkin candy bags, 5 protein candy corn (new!) Update28 - rewards



rewards Halloweenpart1 - 25 Blood Potions



25 Blood Potions GLcomeback - rewards

rewards NewGears - 10 Mega Potions

10 Mega Potions Undead - 10 Blood Pots

- 10 Blood Pots ZeroG - 25 Lightning Potions

25 Lightning Potions 5xmuscle - 10 Cosmic Potions, 10 Shadow Potions, 10 Summer Drinks (new!)

- 10 Cosmic Potions, 10 Shadow Potions, 10 Summer Drinks (new!) LIGHTNINGQUEST - 10 Lightning Potions



10 Lightning Potions 2XEVENT - 5 Lightning Potions, 5 Power Potions, 5 Mega Potions

5 Lightning Potions, 5 Power Potions, 5 Mega Potions LIGHTNINGEVENT - 5 Lightning Potions

- 5 Lightning Potions TRADINGPLAZA - 5 Lightning Potions

5 Lightning Potions BLOODMOON - 5 Blood Potions

- 5 Blood Potions BONUSGAINS - 2 Power Potions, 2 Blood Potions, 2 Shadow Potions

- 2 Power Potions, 2 Blood Potions, 2 Shadow Potions OLYMPUS - 5 Lightning Potions

- 5 Lightning Potions SPARTAN - 5 Power Pot, 5 Mega Pots

- 5 Power Pot, 5 Mega Pots POWERLIFTING - 500 Barbell Bucks

- 500 Barbell Bucks SUMMERFUN - 5 Shadow Potions, 5 Cosmic Potions, 5 Summer Drinks, 5 Purple Cocktails

- 5 Shadow Potions, 5 Cosmic Potions, 5 Summer Drinks, 5 Purple Cocktails BETTERTOGETHER - 5 Mega Pots, 5 Power Pots, 5 Money Pots

- 5 Mega Pots, 5 Power Pots, 5 Money Pots GETMONEY - 5 Money Pots, 5 Purple Cocktails, 5 Mega Pots

5 Money Pots, 5 Purple Cocktails, 5 Mega Pots KEEPGRINDING - 2 Shadow Pots, 2 Cosmic Pots, 2 Summer Drinks

- 2 Shadow Pots, 2 Cosmic Pots, 2 Summer Drinks DUNGEONGYM - 5 Mega Potions, 5 Power Potions

5 Mega Potions, 5 Power Potions SHADOWS - 2 Shadow Potions

- 2 Shadow Potions EASYGAINS - rewards



rewards FLAMING - rewards

rewards SUMMERBODY - 5 purple cocktails, 2 OP Summer Drink



5 purple cocktails, 2 OP Summer Drink SEASON3PASS - 5 lucky pots, 5 mega pots, 5 power pots

5 lucky pots, 5 mega pots, 5 power pots BRAINROT - 3 power pots, 3 mega pots

3 power pots, 3 mega pots 10KVIEWS - 5 money pots

- 5 money pots BALANCE - 3 Cosmic Potions, 3 Mega Potions, 3 Power Potions

3 Cosmic Potions, 3 Mega Potions, 3 Power Potions TWILIGHT - 150 Raffle Tickets, 5 Money Potions

- 150 Raffle Tickets, 5 Money Potions STARLIFT - 5 Mega Potions, 5 Power Potions

- 5 Mega Potions, 5 Power Potions COSMICGAINS - 5 Cosmic Potions

- 5 Cosmic Potions SOLOLEVELING - 5 Raffle Tickets

5 Raffle Tickets FEELINGLUCKY - 5 Lucky Potions, 3 Power Potions, 3 Mega Potions

- 5 Lucky Potions, 3 Power Potions, 3 Mega Potions Ancient - 3 Holy Grail, 5 Power Potion

3 Holy Grail, 5 Power Potion GYMGAMES - 10 Power Potions and 5 Mega Potions



10 Power Potions and 5 Mega Potions PLAYER456 - 5 Money Potions

5 Money Potions QualityOfLife - 3 Mega Potions

3 Mega Potions BetterGameplay - 3 PowerPotions

- 3 PowerPotions LateXMAS - 3 Christmas Potions

3 Christmas Potions MIDUPD - 2 Mega Potions

2 Mega Potions HolidaySeasons - 3 Christmas Potions, 3 Gingerbread and 100 Snowflakes

3 Christmas Potions, 3 Gingerbread and 100 Snowflakes LEAGUES2 - 2 Mega Potions and 2 Premium Aura Rerolls

2 Mega Potions and 2 Premium Aura Rerolls 400MVISITS - 2 Mega Potions and 5 Pose Rerolls

2 Mega Potions and 5 Pose Rerolls LEAGUEOVER - 2 Mega Potion and 2 Premium Aura Rerolls

2 Mega Potion and 2 Premium Aura Rerolls TRADE - 2 Mega Potions, 3 Aura Rerolls and 3 Pose Rerolls

2 Mega Potions, 3 Aura Rerolls and 3 Pose Rerolls PUMPKING - 1 Spooky Potion, 1 Mega Potion, and 500 Candy

1 Spooky Potion, 1 Mega Potion, and 500 Candy HALLOWEEN - 1 Spooky Potion and 300 Candy

1 Spooky Potion and 300 Candy BUGFIXES - 1 Mega Potion, 2 Premium Aura Rerolls and 5 Pose Rerolls

1 Mega Potion, 2 Premium Aura Rerolls and 5 Pose Rerolls LEAGUE - 1 Mega Potion and 2 Premium Aura Rerolls

1 Mega Potion and 2 Premium Aura Rerolls CLANS - 3 Mega Potion and 3 Premium Aura Rerolls

3 Mega Potion and 3 Premium Aura Rerolls SORRYFORDELAY - 3 Mega Potion and 3 Premium Aura Rerolls

3 Mega Potion and 3 Premium Aura Rerolls WEREBACK - 1 Mega Potions and 5 Post Rerolls

1 Mega Potions and 5 Post Rerolls HugeUpdateSoon - two cash fruit

- two cash fruit FIRSTTRAINER - 5,000 cash

5,000 cash MineRations - three rations

three rations PrisonBound - two toning fruits

two toning fruits BattlePotion - five mega potions

five mega potions 650KLikes - five Pose Rolls and five Aura Rolls

- five Pose Rolls and five Aura Rolls 150MVisits - three Pose Rolls, three Aura Rolls, and Power-Ups

- three Pose Rolls, three Aura Rolls, and Power-Ups 1MMembers - three Premium Aura Rolls

- three Premium Aura Rolls PirateBugFix - Power-Ups

- Power-Ups SummerVibes - Power-Ups

- Power-Ups 2.5MFavs - Power-Ups

- Power-Ups HIDDENFOOD - two Chakra Rations

- two Chakra Rations DivineMuscles - one Divine Fruit

- one Divine Fruit FruitPirate - two Toning Fruits

- two Toning Fruits UPDATE2 - one Angel Potion

- one Angel Potion FOLLOWGYMLEAGUERBLX - random rewards

Expired codes

DEFLATION

150KLikes

100KActive

10KLikes

5KLikes

1MVisits

SORRY

How to redeem Gym League codes?

Launch Roblox and open Gym League

and open Gym League Tap on the Codes button located in the bottom-left corner of the screen

button located in the bottom-left corner of the screen Type the code in the pop-up

Tap on Submit

You can redeem codes by following the steps below:

For every working Gym League code you redeem, the rewards will be added to your inventory. Some of these freebies are costly if bought with cash. You might want to save them for later on instead of consuming them immediately.

And where can I find more codes?

The easiest and most obvious way is to bookmark this page and revisit it once a week, when we update it. But if you're a go-getter and can't wait for those gains, developers sometimes release new codes on their Discord channel . Earlier, they would do it on X channel , but they haven't been active there in a while now.

Original article by Shah Zaib, updated by Shaun Walton.