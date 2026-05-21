Tiny Aquarium is an idle game that just lives on your screen and minds its own business

Social fishkeeping can be fun too

Hatch, raise, and trade fish in a real-time idle sim

The aquarium on your screen is a background companion

Fishing minigame, social visits, and community events also present

I've played a lot of “idle games” that ask for more attention than they let on. Tiny Aquarium is fine just sitting in the corner of your screen, running in the background while you get on with something else.

You're hatching fish, raising them, selling or trading as you go. New breeds show up over time, real ones and a few more imaginative ones. You check in, move a few things around, then leave them again. That’s pretty much how it goes most days.

Tiny Mode is probably the bit that'll get you. The aquarium just sits on your screen while you’re doing something else, and you’ll end up watching it more than you meant to. Just enough to grab your attention when something new pops up.

There's a fishing minigame in here too. Head out with a rod, find species that don't come through breeding, and do it alone or alongside friends and strangers while chatting and browsing other tanks. Your rod and ship can both be upgraded over time, so it opens up a bit the longer you spend with them.

You can visit other people's tanks too, trade fish, and join community events and challenges. People put some genuinely odd setups together, and it's worth having a nose around when you get the chance. It’s either fully organised or a complete mess. No in between.

It all runs in real time, fish growing and resources building, even when you're not in the app. Tiny Aquarium keeps moving whether you're paying attention or not. Drop back in when you can and see what's waiting for you.

If this sounds like your kind of thing, check out our picks for the top simulation games on Android. Or, if you’re after something completely different, take a look at our five new mobile games to try this week.