Shattered Dimension review - " A challenging virtual tabletop game"

Challenging puzzles

No hint system

Sparse narrative

Looking for something that’ll really have you scratching your head? Then, Shattered Dimension, a virtual tabletop puzzler from developer CottonGame, is for you. You’ll unlock new characters, each presenting you with their own challenges, as you attempt to solve both strange and everyday mysteries.

Shattered Dimension Offers Tricky Puzzles

Shattered Dimension is divided into five chapters, each of which presents its own narrative. You can play the first chapter for free. However, you’ll need to shell out a bit of cash to experience the other four.

The puzzles you’ll face can be pretty tricky. From deciphering codes to recreating shapes and replacing missing items, there's a plethora of puzzles for you to solve. You’ll need to use your wit and pay attention to details, including the comments made by characters when clicking on various objects.

Sometimes, solving a puzzle will unlock a new object card. Objects in your inventory can be used with specific objects to unlock new character or object cards or move a puzzle along.

Use Object Cards To Complete Puzzles

For instance, in one puzzle, you’ll use a chalk card to uncover a clue on a chalkboard. Solving said puzzle will net you a new object card, which you’ll then use to unlock your next character. Despite the simplistic gameplay, the puzzles really pack a punch.

At the start of each level, you’ll have access to a singular character’s board containing several puzzles and clues. As you uncover solutions, you’ll unlock new characters. For instance, in Chapter 3, you’ll start with access to Theo, a young man who is trying to figure out why his love, Bella, has left him. Through completing a puzzle, you’ll gain access to various members of his family

You can switch between character boards by tapping the character cards, which are stacked in the lower left corner. Each character you unlock is connected to the narrative, such as it is.

Shattered Dimension Features Underwhelming Narratives

As far as the narrative goes, it’s pretty sparse. Each chapter has a premise, such as helping someone wake up from a nightmare or aiding a taxi driver in completing all his scheduled rides on time.

There are no cutscenes or vivid descriptions. The story is told entirely through the dialogue of characters you unlock. While it’s not essential for puzzle games to have thought-out narratives, the lack of one leaves the experience feeling a little flat.

Shattered Dimension Lacks a Hint System

As with any puzzler, a hint system is essential if developers want to avoid frustrating new players. Unfortunately, here, you don't really get offered a helping hand.

If you find yourself truly stuck, you’re pretty much out of luck. Fortunately, since this is a mobile port from PC, you can already find walkthroughs online to help you move forward. Just be careful not to spoil the rest of the puzzle for yourself.

Shattered Dimension is an utterly challenging game that will keep you on your toes. While the lack of a hint system is a bummer, especially considering how clever some of the puzzles are, this virtual tabletop puzzler is sure to charm the hearts of true riddle aficionados. However, it clearly isn't for everyone.