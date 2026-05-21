Quack Quack Attack is the new Pachinko-style puzzler that's hitting closed beta today

Quack Quack Attack's closed beta is set to launch today

Sign up via the official website to play on iOS and Android

The casual pachinko-style puzzler sees you working to rack up ridiculous scores by blasting enemies

There are plenty of great new upcoming mobile games to keep your eyes on this year. But one which has a bit of a stranger concept is Chinese publisher Haoplay's Quack Quack Blaster. How strange? Well, try mixing up both adorable cartoon ducks, casual puzzling and er- pachinko-style shooting?

It's certainly a wacky combination, and one which is about to launch into closed beta on both iOS and Android. You play as Captain Quack, who, accompanied by a hand-picked team of avian allies, will blast his way through the forces of evil which took over the world fifty years ago.

How do you do that? By blasting them apart peggle-style and ricocheting your shots around the board. And if you think that sounds appealing, you can sign up for the Quack Quack Attack closed beta on their official website right now! Just hurry, because the closed beta wraps up on May 29th.

Quacked up

I don't know what you want me to tell you about Quack Quack Attack, other than that the excessive sound effects give me a bit of a headache. This is a strange, wacky take on the puzzle genre, but one that I've no doubt will appeal to many of you looking for a bit of that dopamine hit from racking up ridiculous scores.

I'm afraid that for the rest of us, this may hit too many of the same points that many mobile puzzlers do. And the addition of mechanics such as summoning and upgrading isn't quite enough to make Quack Quack Attack stand out for me. But with full launch set to arrive on June 11th, it could be that this egg is fit to be hatched by then.

In the meantime, if you're looking for more conventional ways to train your brain, why not check out our list of the best puzzle games on iOS to find some of our top picks for brain-busters?