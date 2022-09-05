Promo & Redeem Codes

Chapters redemption codes for tickets and diamonds (September 2022)

Get exclusive in-game rewards for free

Chapters redemption codes for tickets and diamonds (September 2022)
By Pocket Gamer staff
iOS + Android
| Chapters: Interactive Stories
Updated on: September 5th, 2022 - Added 3 new Chapters codes

Chapters: Interactive Stories is a popular interactive game that features numerous stories for you to discover. You have to make choices that influence the narrative. In recent years it has gained a lot of popularity and has millions of active players worldwide.

If you are a regular player of Chapters: Interactive Stories and are searching for new working Chapters redemption codes, then your search ends here. We have created a list of all active redemption codes that you can use to get rewards like tickets and diamonds. For similar content, you can take a look at the Redecor codes, King's Throne redemption codes, Anime Fighters codes, and hundreds of others that we are featuring.

List of working Chapters redemption codes

  • zm8mkbbn - New!
  • 7f3k9f9g - New!
  • hh42ei0x - New!
  • d06084mo 
  • 4xhd6a5x 
  • jts4pz9o 

Expired codes

  • 7fu05rk4 
  • 24ve562q 
  • 6y6rpe58 
  • 3qi9ryh4 
  • ugaddrsp 
  • xt0yidy8 
  • p0653s2w 
  • y5z9xnp9 
  • vvwoxktv 
  • 5yhqbmjd 
  • io8ydgcu 
  • x488q90m 
  • n963r6ks 
  • y2zfiin5 
  • jnc98jyx 
  • hvatp9dw 
  • 14juillet2022 
  • ic7nybit 
  • ant39w2u
  • 9jfcoe2c 
  • izdjz30v 
  • xweo9j54 
  • tjjh4q2m 
  • it27nes0 
  • fbomwa4h 
  • z4m4b8up 
  • 5nb35ut9 
  • m7ccoitn 
  • dmijaj6o 
  • mk5cyrn7
  • m6m4x8n5 
  • f8ubesgm 
  • cmhi0hoo 
  • ociiqww7 
  • kdpkbkhx 
  • n6y22cb3 
  • 097hqknq 
  • kwrqjbcp 
  • a3kncmuv 
  • uuk6fgto 
  • pqoknckj 
  • zcuqfaz8 
  • viep8te7 
  • cuhvieaw 
  • 8ihc9x9h 
  • ak8yfprj 
  • y6wv2poa 
  • efzvw4c6 
  • 53tr8uri 
  • nqu6uss7
  • zzon33f0
  • 993k9uqe 
  • qabbtf0n 
  • n5m0i73r 
  • vg02rh7t 
  • qgnomdir
  • aid4ivcf
  • g33dok0r 
  • m28g93w8 
  • wafh0rki 
  • 6fwie5uy 
  • april1 
  • nnfzbiod 
  • 23h77xhi 
  • nv8fnsdw 
  • mkowwuc2 
  • pon40s8g 
  • s0f4t0cd 
  • a6mx8p3k 
  • monvoisinfauteurdetroubles 
  • mf7txs4d 
  • cn3pig0z 
  • u6ka65nr
  • 4getp87e
  • hvndm09x 
  • 4ei2xrfe
  • ctv59sqr
  • gmxi6f87  
  • bik0pixh
  • 88f7vxnf
  • 9g6rsw9i
  • ept6xgi7
  • valentine2022 
  • 5nmaxirw
  • b9wg4psz 
  • wogew6sp
  • enwphdbj
  • g73tcdea 
  • 30ok5jau
  • 0q7zcf2r
  • wdmb4j8j
  • qyf9i7cp
  • b2agyhhr
  • jmz9jx6f 
  • jedcvvnv 
  • uzmwrbbf 
  • 4p6dsm68
  • w595bqg5
  • ubqtgb89
  • vwyr22zy
  • 8uizzrts
  • cx9bki5u
  • apv7yscp
  • MerryChristmas2021 
  • qtx7xbiq
  • w2txmnbv
  • d2dcyecs 
  • hrf7nfef 
  • e73hyqvc 
  • p539y7db 

Chapters redemption codes are usually valid for 2-3 days, so make sure to use them ASAP. Don’t forget to bookmark this page and visit regularly to find the latest working codes.

Chapters Interactive Stories poster

 

How to redeem Chapters redemption codes?

  • Open the game and click on the gift box icon, located on the top left side of the screen
  • Now a new window will pop up, scroll down and tap on the redemption code button
  • Enter any of the active working Chapters redemption codes from above in the box and click on the redeem button
  • As soon as you click on the redeem button, you will get the in-game reward immediately

Chapters: Interactive Stories is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.