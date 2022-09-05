Chapters redemption codes for tickets and diamonds (September 2022)
Chapters: Interactive Stories is a popular interactive game that features numerous stories for you to discover. You have to make choices that influence the narrative. In recent years it has gained a lot of popularity and has millions of active players worldwide.
If you are a regular player of Chapters: Interactive Stories and are searching for new working Chapters redemption codes, then your search ends here. We have created a list of all active redemption codes that you can use to get rewards like tickets and diamonds. For similar content, you can take a look at the Redecor codes, King's Throne redemption codes, Anime Fighters codes, and hundreds of others that we are featuring.
List of working Chapters redemption codes
- zm8mkbbn - New!
- 7f3k9f9g - New!
- hh42ei0x - New!
- d06084mo
- 4xhd6a5x
- jts4pz9o
Chapters redemption codes are usually valid for 2-3 days, so make sure to use them ASAP. Don’t forget to bookmark this page and visit regularly to find the latest working codes.
How to redeem Chapters redemption codes?
- Open the game and click on the gift box icon, located on the top left side of the screen
- Now a new window will pop up, scroll down and tap on the redemption code button
- Enter any of the active working Chapters redemption codes from above in the box and click on the redeem button
- As soon as you click on the redeem button, you will get the in-game reward immediately
Chapters: Interactive Stories is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.
