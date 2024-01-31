Captain Tsubasa: Ace adds new game modes, quality-of-life improvements and more in upcoming New Year update

Captain Tsubasa: Ace will launch its New Year update on February 8th

Expect new game modes and quality-of-life improvements

Limited-time gift packs will be available

Following its open beta, Captain Tsubasa: Ace has now officially launched with a special New Year update for players. In particular, you can look forward to a new Popularity System and Ranking system where you can earn Popularity points for successfully unleashing a skill. Team Bonuses are also up for grabs based on your team's rating gap and games won; plus, you can nab a Player Bonus depending on your Splendid Techniques, multi-player combination skills and more.

In the latest update to Captain Tsubasa: Ace, you can expect to dive into a festive New Year Event beginning February 8th to the 16th. Drop multiplier props will be joining the fray to help you enhance your drop rates. You can also upgrade Specified Player Shards to Self-selection Player Shards, as well as grab yourself some New Year gift packs for more in-game goodies.

Curious about how the game plays? Why not take a look at our hands-on video below to get an idea? Our very own Scott Westwood gives it a go for you!

The update adds some quality-of-life improvements as well, with a special Growth Guide to help you manage your players more efficiently. The Quick End feature has been added for Ace Showdown, while the details for the Dream League have been improved to give you easy access to the gameplay rules, tiers, and rewards.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun of the latest update, you can do so by downloading Captain Tsubasa: Ace on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or join the community of players on Facebook to know more about the game.