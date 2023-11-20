Captain Tsubasa: Ace preps for upcoming launch to hype players up for the latest game in the popular franchise

DeNA Hong Kong Ltd is prepping for the big launch date of Captain Tsubasa: Ace, letting players get their hands on the studio's officially licensed mobile football game. Landing on iOS and Android soon, the game invites players to dive into the popular Japanese manga series created by Yoichi Takahashi and join more than a million pre-registered users all over the world.

The open beta of Captain Tsubasa: Ace is already underway, giving players a sneak peek at the lovely 3D animations where you can look forward to Tsubasa Ozora, Kojiro Hyuga, and Genzo Wakabayashi coming to life in a new medium. If you've always been a big football enthusiast and you're keen on testing your own strategic formations on the field, the Dream League lets you do just that. Meanwhile, the Ace Duel will keep your adrenaline pumping as you engage in fast-paced action in real-time.

Essentially, the game lets you experience what it's like to train your team, perfect their skills, and take a trip down memory lane as you relive the most memorable plotlines from the popular IP.

If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're looking for a similar experience from your mobile device, why not take a look at our list of the best football games on Android to get your fill?

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Captain Tsubasa: Ace on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.