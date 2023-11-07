Captain Tsubasa: Ace launches its open beta after surpassing a million pre-registrations

DeNA has announced the open beta of Captain Tsubasa: Ace, the studio's officially licensed mobile football title on iOS and Android. The game boasts more than a million pre-registrations across the globe, and now, you can join in and experience the thrills of the field with the open beta.

In Captain Tsubasa: Ace, you can enjoy the popular Japanese manga series created by Yoichi Takahashi in another new way on mobile, as the game boasts gorgeous 3D animations that bring Tsubasa Ozora, Kojiro Hyuga, and Genzo Wakabayashi to life from the palm of your hand.

In particular, the Dream League lets you put your strategic formations to the test, while the Ace Duel pumps up the adrenaline with fast-paced real-time action. You'll train your team and hone their skills, all while reliving iconic plotlines from the franchise.

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun and experiencing the open beta yourself, you can do so by downloading Captain Tsubasa: Ace on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. While there's no official word yet about the launch, the App Store does say it's expected by December 5th this year, so we likely won't have to wait too long until the official release.

You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.