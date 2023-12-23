Captain Tsubasa: Ace is celebrating the holiday season with limited-time Christmas events and a new permanent PvP mode

DeNA Hong Kong Ltd is celebrating the festive fun of the holiday season with a vibrant update within Captain Tsubasa: Ace, letting players join in on plenty of wintery events. In particular, the Winter Fantasy Season event tasks you with clearing exclusive missions to score in-game goodies such as Legendary Player Files, Energy Drinks, Glorious Journey Vouchers, and even Avatar Frames that are only limited for the season.

In the latest update to Captain Tsubasa: Ace, you can look forward to celebrating Christmas with the brand-new mode titled "The Super Cup Series". Here, you'll dive into 11v11 matches in real-time against other players - a highly requested mode that spices up the competition for everyone. The best part of it all is that it's not just available for a limited time - the competitive PvP mode will be part of the game permanently.

On Christmas day itself, you can even get the chance to score Dream Rally Vouchers, Golden Balls & Silver Balls, Skill Shards: Rare, and more with the "Dream Cup". As for the "New Year's Gifts" event, you'll also be able to nab Energy Drinks, Stamps, Energy Packages, Tactic Mastery Cards, Energy Feasts, and so much more. And finally, just key in the gift code "CHRISTMAS" for a lovely present - make sure to claim your reward until January 31st!

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Captain Tsubasa: Ace on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.