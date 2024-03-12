One Punch Man World tier list and reroll guide

So this is the most straightforward part of the guide. but for the new people, let’s get into it. Essentially, with most gacha games you get a free roll to introduce you to the game after you complete the tutorial. Rerolling means you need to hold off on connecting your Google or Apple account to the game if possible, or just use a burner account. So that you can effectively reinstall if you get a bad roll without your progression being saved.

By going through the tutorial over and over, and waiting until you arrive in the Hero Association and get your first roll, you can effectively roll an infinite number of times. This can be a long and tedious process, but if you’re hellbent on getting the most powerful and optimised team in OPM World then this is probably the route you’ll end up taking.

