One Punch Man World tier list and reroll guide
| One Punch Man: World
- Get the lowdown on the strongest heroes in OPM World and find out how rerolling can net you the strongest characters early on
- And where the heck IS Saitama in this game? We would probably have to set a new rank on the OPM World tier list, just to fit him in
Based on the hit manga, One Punch Man World loosely follows the events of the super-strong, super-fast, practically invincible but still unknown hero Saitama. While all he wants is a good fight, thanks to an unusual training regimen he’s now the world’s strongest hero, yet barely anyone knows him. Over the course of the series he not only gets a discipline in the form of uber-serious cyborg Genos, but also a teensy bit of recognition for his skills. In OPM World you’ll also get to explore the stories of the various heroes in the Hero Association, as they team up to battle the forces of evil.
But how exactly do they stack up next to each other? And what’s the best way to get the most out of your first free roll? Well, that’s what we’re here to find out, here’s our complete tier list and reroll guide to One Punch Man World.
1
S tier
The most powerful, all-round capable heroes to build your team around are, logically, at the top of our One Punch Man World tier list. Given that you get a three-person crew this will likely be your player character, with another hero from the same or lower tier rounding out the lower slots.
- King (Hero): The most powerful of the heroes; quite frankly we’re a bit scared they even included him here as he could easily wipe the floor with any other character on the roster. Fortunately, they seem to have downgraded his power significantly, because if you did truly try to contain King in something as feeble as a smartphone it’d probably explode in your hand.
- Dreamworld Saitama (Others): About as close as you can get to playing as the ‘real’ Saitama since it would sort of break the game to have him be true to the series and able to one-shot any enemy. So for regular battles, this is your best choice, as he still brings a solid, no-frills beat ‘em up till they fall over playstyle and strong stats on the back of it.
- Genos (Hero): Able to switch between melee and ranged attacks using certain moves, Genos lives up to his ample power in the manga and series. He offers solid damage, good stats and a range of abilities that let him tangle with enemies of any type.
- Speed O’ Sound Sonic (Villain): While in the series he can be a bit of a chump, in-game Speed O’ Sound Sonic’s speed (try saying that three times fast) makes him the best character for dodging and positioning-based playstyles.
- Silverfang (Hero): Proof that age doesn’t diminish skills, Silverfang’s ability to clash with an opponent means he can do damage and completely negate his opponent’s attack. Yes, it’s that powerful, and a great way to play aggressively while still needing skill to make the most of it.
- Puri-Puri Prisoner (Hero): Despite his odd appearance and even odder backstory, Puri-Prisoner is an extremely solid hero whose stats and ability to initiate damaging attacks out of a block means he can soak up the hits and keep coming back for more.
- Tatsumaki the Terrible Tornado (Hero): The pint-sized powerhouse of psychic potential (try saying THAT three times fast), Tatsumaki can build up her charge to enter a Telekinetic Liberation state with even greater power. When you absolutely, positively have
2
A Tier
Still good, just less so. These heroes are ideal to be used as rounding out for your team and can be great player characters too. If you can get a whole team of these and balance them out with the various types, you’d be set to have a solid lineup.
- Atomic Samurai (Hero): The newest released character, and proof that one guy with a sword can somehow stand up next to super-strong heroes and cyborgs. Take that, batman. He uses two stances, Batto and Iaido which allow him to build resources, as well as an Accurate Dodge which he can attack out of for extra damage.
- Golden Ball (Hero): A ranged hero who needs to carefully gauge his distance before firing. Golden Ball’s humorous name aside, he’s a very solid hero who can keep out of reach while raining damage down on an enemy. Just be careful to actually watch where you’re going in order to maximise damage.
- Genos (Other): A lesser version of Genos before he goes full hero later in the series. Like the alternative version of Saitama, he’s still pretty decent and is a reward for the second sign-in streak last we checked, so is relatively easy to acquire.
- Fubuki the Hellish Blizzard (Hero): Tatsumaki’s little sister, while she’s not as powerful an esper (that’s psychic to you and me) she’s still a solid pick. Use her if you can’t get a hold of Tatsumaki. She’s more focused on a defensive playstyle to acquire Gale Points and can use her Wind Shield to counter-attack and accrue more of this resource.
- Metal Knight (Hero): Hey! Remember when I wrote about this guy and how to get him in Anime Legends Good times. Bofoi remains an upper-tier character here and has plenty of bite to go with the enormity of his character model. Think of him as a purely ranged, missile-damage-focused version of Genos. He can enter Annihilation Mode, ending it with an Orbital Strike which is just as nasty as you might imagine.
3
B tier
Middle of the road and very worthwhile to use. However, they may have issues that make them less preferable. Use them if you can’t round out with higher-tier characters and if you have nothing else to use as a player character.
- Zombieman (Hero): In our research we’ve seen Zombieman placed everywhere from top-tier to trash-tier. And probably for good reason. Any character that requires you to take damage to unlock their true potential is probably going to garner mixed reactions. However, his ability to switch stances and abilities for either ranged or close-quarters damage means we reckon he’s getting a bit of a bad rap, but his core mechanic does make him an awkward one to use.
- Mumen Rider (Hero): If sheer bravery was a reason to put him in the top tier, he’d be there. It takes a lot of guts to fight monsters with nothing but a bike and your bare hands. And his ability to switch to said bike-holding stance gives us some fun nostalgia for games like Yakuza 0.
- Stinger (Hero): Abble to enter a stance called Confidence burst, Stinger uses a spear which can keep enemies at bay. His resource expenditure is more complex but allows him to do greater damage as well as expending all resources when in Confidence Burst for a single powerful attack.
- Iairon (Hero): Iairon is basically a weaker version of Atomic Samurai, accumulating a resource called Sword Aura which he expends for stronger attacks. Decently good, but probably better placed as another part of your team.
- Saitama (Job Hunter): Basically an off-brand version of Saitama before he was cool. This version is similar to Mumen Rider in that he has a weapon that he uses, although no alternative version. Despite being a ‘regular’ human at this point in his career, this version of Saitama is still very strong.
- Spring Mustachio (Hero): Relying on clever use of charge skills, and a terrific dodge, Spring Mustachio wields a rapier that can be charged by holding down the button when you attack. Don’t underestimate him in a fight as with clever use of his dodges you can rapidly increase his charge attacks.
- Biting Snake Fist Snek (Hero): A relatively average but still useful character. He accumulates Serpent Essence with successful hits that can then be expended in order to launch powerful attacks. He doesn’t have alternative abilities to go with this, however.
4
C tier
The lowest rank we’re going to go to in the OPM World tier list. These are characters that are simply mediocre in stats and capabilities and are better left on the side once you have something better. May have a unique gimmick or other enjoyable aspect, but discard them if you’re focused on success. Don’t assume they’re useless though, as they can easily build out a team around a higher-tier character.
- Smile Man (Hero): A timing-based hero wielding a kendama, or a giant hammer with a ball on top. Certain skills throw the ball and he gains better attacks or extra damage as long as he’s able to catch it. Again, decent, a good introduction to mechanics but outclassed later on.
- Lightning Max (Hero): Your introduction to how resources work, he acquires stacks of gunpowder using the Firepower Loading skill. Lightning Max can then expend these for higher damage. Simple, and useful at the start but outclassed later on.
- Triple Staff Lilly (Hero): Another hero that introduces you to the different stances/states, Lily has two stances she can enter which grant different moves. She’s marginally stronger than her two peers in C tier who you first unlock, but she’s outclassed by other stance-changing heroes.
5
Reroll guide
So this is the most straightforward part of the guide. but for the new people, let’s get into it. Essentially, with most gacha games you get a free roll to introduce you to the game after you complete the tutorial. Rerolling means you need to hold off on connecting your Google or Apple account to the game if possible, or just use a burner account. So that you can effectively reinstall if you get a bad roll without your progression being saved.
By going through the tutorial over and over, and waiting until you arrive in the Hero Association and get your first roll, you can effectively roll an infinite number of times. This can be a long and tedious process, but if you’re hellbent on getting the most powerful and optimised team in OPM World then this is probably the route you’ll end up taking.
And if you've been sleeping for the last couple of years, we have to remind you that we have an Atelier Resleriana tier list as well, and One Punch Man The Strongest tier list in case you're looking for something very similar, but not exactly the same!