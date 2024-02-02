One Punch Man World codes for getting a heroic headstart (February 2024)

You'll feel like real Saitama when you redeem the One Punch Man World codes as they will bring you godly benefits.

In One Punch Man: World you’re put into the shoes of overpowered ‘hero for fun’ Saitama, and the various heroes that fight to protect the world from evil monsters. And while Saitama stresses over his inability to find a decent challenge, you’ll have plenty of fun playing as heroes from the hit series like Mumen Rider, Fubuki or Puri Puri Prisoner.

We’ve already gotten to grips with One Punch Man: World in our beginner's guide that’ll give you an overview of the very basics and how to get ahead as a hero, or heroes as it were. We’ll also likely be following up coverage on this exciting new game over the coming days and weeks, so keep your eyes peeled!

We’ve tracked down some of the gift codes that you can activate in One Punch Man: World to get some rewards that’ll get you started. Bear in mind that at the moment, during launch you’ll also receive rewards not just for completing the game download but also for your first log-in, so keep an eye out for those!

Redeeming Rewards

To find the gift code redeem page simply hit the phone icon in the top left corner, then the gear icon for settings in the middle right. After that you’ll find ‘gift code’ in the top right corner, then as you usually would, just put in the code and hit ‘confirm’.

Without further ado, here are the codes we know so far and what they’ll grant you…

Codes have been tested on Android in the United Kingdom on EU servers.

One Punch Man World active codes

Expired codes

OPMW2024

OPMWSEA

There are no active codes at the moment, come back in a few days as we will update this article as soon as developers release them.

