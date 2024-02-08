Top 7 mobile games like Call of Duty
Call of Duty is going to be around forever and you can take that as a good or bad thing. Competitive shooters make up a huge chunk of the online gaming market and are a key reason why there are eSports in the first place. While the Call of Duty series may not have blown minds in recent years, it continues to put out entries with decent gameplay, nice-looking graphics, and match-making designed to be fast and balanced (for the most part). But, say that you don't have a machine that can support the latest instalment, what do you do?
Well, as graphically demanding as the average Call of Duty can be, the developers have managed to make a mobile version that has been well-received and continues to be played. So, all you need is a strong device and a good connection to get your game on. However, eventually, you'll feel the urge to break out of the Call of Duty shooter bubble and seek out something different. Perhaps you want a new challenge or to meet new people or just want to see something different. You're in luck because the FPS genre remains popular on mobile and here are some highly-rated games sharing the stage with Call of Duty.
Free Fire MAX
We come to the first third-person entry on the list that is still about tactical gun combat but gives you more freedom to move and strategise. Garena International is working on a competitive shooter that is more about the community than conflict. The environments are spawling with elements and there's a voting mechanic to choose what weird things can happen during a match. You also have different characters to choose from each with different styles and abilities to bring to the fight. Drop into the arena and fight to be the last one standing while the clock is still running.
Modern Ops
Modern Ops is the type of FPS where you look at all the weapons and think they could've come out of a cereal box. That is to say that the weapon skins are incredibly colourful and vibrant with a variety of other uncommon-looking weapon types. The team at Edkon Games GmbH isn't putting avatar customization on the cover, it's all about the weapons which makes sense since that is what you'll be looking at most of the time. That being said, you'll be thrown into quick and random battles across different environments to try to take out your opponents. It's fast, it's light, and it's got a lot of conventional and less conventional weapons to use.
Arena Breakout
I'm perplexed when games put the word "realistic" in their presentations since they're supposed to provide escapism, but those who like Call Of Duty may want to feel like real soldiers. That's why you've got Arena Breakout trying to create a scenario that aims to use realistic gunplay in a warfare-type situation. You'll enter this world provided by Level Infinite and join one of several factions before fighting for their glory. This usually involves going into an urban environment of sorts, taking down enemy soldiers, and then making off with all the loot you can carry to bring back to the hideout.
Tacticool
With a name like Tacticool, it's hard to take this game seriously and that may be exactly the point. Panzerdog is going for a warfare shooter that is more like a campy action movie than a realistic depiction of the horrors of war. You can make your characters look like the stereotypical muscly tough guy with sunglasses or some helmeted weirdo wearing a shiny jumpsuit. No matter how you look, your goal is the same in trying to be the best soldier. You have access to a traditional arsenal with an extensive selection of tools and support items that you can dish out to your team. You can lead them against other players' teams, take on the challenge of the game, or even lead a fight against a good old zombie invasion.
Fire Strike
Another FPS taking a more colourful approach and also having you fighting for the faction of your choice. You'll be customising your guns to capture your creative energy before going into a ravaged but still surprisingly clean area to fight other soldiers. It's not just about racking up kills but learning the ways of the game and the arrangements of the maps to raise your chances of survival. You can upgrade your gun to feel safer in firefights, take along some grenades for more tactical options, and travel the world to sites of past conflicts. The better and more diverse gear may help, but it all comes down to you.
Battle Prime
"Prime" is one of those words that sets off something in our brains that draws our attention and sometimes makes us want it. Looking at Battle Prime, you may be currently wondering what makes the battle so prime and I'm here to tell you. You're entering another digital warzone from the team at Press Fire Games Limited where you ARE a prime. Namely, a soldier wearing and using what they think will give them an edge in a battle. They can be traditional military units or more stylish modern fighters fighting on the go. It's also more of a team-based experience with smaller matches of six-on-six allowing you to appreciate more of the detailed environments.
Blood Strike
Once again, we come to another type of strike which involves blood but there are no vampires or guts to be seen. Rather, you've got a large group of fighters, soldiers, shooters, and more, who are all wearing their wild outfits and descending into yet another battle royale situation. It's not just about gunning, but about running as the early gun-toting bird gets to riddle the worm with holes. The battlefields are huge offering a lot of vantage and even options to play the game on less powerful devices. Customise your best guns, put on your best cosmetics, and jump into the swirling lead storm. And with Blood Strike, we are closing off our list of games like Call of Duty, and we hope that you found a game that will replace your favourite shooter, even for a while.
