Top 7 mobile games like Call of Duty

A list of high-ranking games similar to Call Of Duty

Call of Duty is going to be around forever and you can take that as a good or bad thing. Competitive shooters make up a huge chunk of the online gaming market and are a key reason why there are eSports in the first place. While the Call of Duty series may not have blown minds in recent years, it continues to put out entries with decent gameplay, nice-looking graphics, and match-making designed to be fast and balanced (for the most part). But, say that you don't have a machine that can support the latest instalment, what do you do?

Well, as graphically demanding as the average Call of Duty can be, the developers have managed to make a mobile version that has been well-received and continues to be played. So, all you need is a strong device and a good connection to get your game on. However, eventually, you'll feel the urge to break out of the Call of Duty shooter bubble and seek out something different. Perhaps you want a new challenge or to meet new people or just want to see something different. You're in luck because the FPS genre remains popular on mobile and here are some highly-rated games sharing the stage with Call of Duty.