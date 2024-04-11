Call of Duty Mobile will release Season 4: Fool's Gold soon

Get ready to hunt for treasure chests full of relics

Season 4: Fool's Gold will be released on April 17th

New Dropkick mode in multiplayer matches

Tropical Escapade-themed event will offer exclusive rewards

Put on your jungle stripes and camouflage as things are about to get wild in Call of Duty Mobile. Activision has just announced an adventurous new season for the multiplayer shooter which calls upon all scavengers and treasure hunters. Season 4 - Fool’s Gold will release on Android and iOS next week alongside qualifiers for the CODM World Champs 2024.

Battle Pass

The hot new addition in Call of Duty Mobile’s Fool’s Gold season is the rapid-fire MG42 LMG, which can easily take down hordes of enemies thanks to its high ammo capacity. Other freebies include the RC-XD Scorestreak and a variety of skins, weapon blueprints, and vault coins.

As always, Premium Pass holders can grab some more exclusive rewards, including a diverse array of cool-looking operator skins. Upgrade your battle pass to get your hands on Zoe — Jungle Diva, David Mason — Ruin Ranger, Sims — Gunner, and Strongarm — Floral Fatality. Wield an assortment of ornate and vibrant Weapon Blueprints like the FR.556 — Unburied Treasure, CX-9 — Glorious Plumage, Arctic .50 — Jungle Maw, LK24 — Envenomed, and the MG42 — Rubble Maker.

Dropkick

A new mode called Dropkick joins multiplayer gameplay, which is centred around protecting a briefcase. A single briefcase will drop at a random location and picking it up will start earning you points, but the catch is that you can only use a pistol. You can't hide either as your position will be showcased, so make sure your teammates always communicate and protect you.

Season four’s themed event has been aptly called Tropical Escapade. Competing in multiplayer and battle royale matches will grant you compasses that must be used to find various relics that can be exchanged for rewards. Pick a safe route and follow it as you become the treasure hunter you were always meant to be.

Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 4: Fool’s Gold will be released on April 17th at 5:00 pm PT. Download the game now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.