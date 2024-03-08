Call of Duty Mobile travels back in time for Season 3: Vintage Vigilance

Season 3: Vintage Vigilance will be released on March 13th

New Havoc Operator skill with TEC-9 SMG

New Chesire Map with the Contraband Chase and Spring Easter Hunt modes

It’s time to turn back the clock as Activision has just announced the next season for Call of Duty Mobile, titled Vintage Vigilance. Season 3 goes back to the Wild West as you engage in thrilling ganger action in the upcoming update. The noir theme is evident through the new operator skill, weapons, and maps.

Battle Pass

The biggest addition to CODM Season 3’s battle pass is the Havoc operator skill, which will give you the ability to disrupt enemy radars and disable any equipment within a set radius. The powerful TEC-9 SMG, a semi-auto gun from COD: Black Ops Cold War, will also be part of the free tiers.

Premium Pass holders, as always, will receive a diverse array of operator skins, all of which have a gangster theme this time. The new outfits include Sliver — Deadly Elegance; Ethan — Grizzled Detective; Sims — Mafioso; and Seraph — Gold Deco. Take out enemies of the family with the M13 — Chrome Cruiser; Dingo — Deco Ornate; HDR — Juniper Line Express; Razorback — Metropolitan; and the TEC-9 — The Classic.

Multiplayer Map

Coming in hot straight from Modern Warfare is the Chesire Park map, a medium-sized region with loads of combat opportunities. It features three lanes with a glamorous fountain and courtyard in the centre. It’s a pretty tightly packed zone, so expect to find a lot of places to hide and pursue your opponents.

Themed Events

Contraband Chase is the first themed event of Vintage Vigilance and tasks you with collecting and dropping off cargo in exchange for points. You will also unlock rewards like the Vivian Harris – Battle Docent and RUS-79U – Dead Letters blueprints.

In Spring Easter Hunt, you can stock up on Hammers by clearing a variety of quests. They can be used to break open easter eggs, which contain several goodies like the exclusive GKS – Curious Kitten Weapon Blueprint.

Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 3: Vintage Vigilance lands on March 13th at 5:00 pm PT.