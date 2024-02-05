Call of Duty Mobile's Season 2: Lunar Dragon will launch in style as we enter the Year of the Dragon

Lunar New Year-themed weapons and operator skins added to the battle pass

Nuk3town has been redecorated, and the Boost Assault Mode and Jet Boost class have been introduced

Releases on February 7th

With the Year of the Dragon upon us, it’s the perfect time for Activision to release a new season in Call of Duty Mobile. 2024’s second season titled Lunar Dragon is just a few days away from launch and will bring a tonne of themed content such as a redesigned Nuk3town, the Jet Boost Battle Royale class and Boost Assault Multiplayer mode, and several other activities to participate in.

Battle Pass

Nuk3town

CODM’s Lunar Dragons season comes with the new Jet Boost Battle Royale class and the new Type 19 Assault Rifle that will be part of the free tiers alongside several other camos, weapon blueprints, and the AGR 556. As for the premium ones, owners can get their hands on exclusive operator skins like Isabella - Dragon Warrior, Battery - Imperial Battledress, David Mason - Claws of Iron, and Tiangu - Explosive Impact amongst a variety of other rewards.Nuk3town is all set to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a number of special changes. In the evening, the region is surrounded by nature and it pays homage to the dragon while maintaining a futuristic backdrop.

Boost Assault Mode

Battle Royale

This mode allows players to engage in jetpack-based combat that was first introduced back in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. In this multiplayer mode, players will be able to jump higher, slide further and wall run in order to beat their opponents. Expect a lot of verticality to be added to the gameplay loop.Those who are fans of the BR mode can enjoy new floating platforms, which are regions of ceasefire. Here, players can participate in minigames and burst firecrackers together. Those looking for more combat should get their hands on the Jet Boost class, which adds extra provisions for jumping and sliding.

Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 2 - Lunar Dragon releases on February 7th.