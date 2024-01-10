Classic Fairytales come alive in Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 Soldier's Tale

Snag Death Angel Alice - Wonder Lost and other fairytale-themed operators.

Call of Duty: Mobile is introducing Fairytale-themed content with the launch of season 1: Soldier’s Tale. The new season brings new operators to the game based on characters from classic fairytales such as Red Riding Hood.

Call of Duty: Mobile season 1 Soldier’s Tale turns classic fairytale characters and turns them on their heads. You’ll have a chance to snag operators such as Cipher - Hatter’s Grin, Death Angel Alice - Wonder Lost and Sophia - Blood-Red Hood. The new season also adds new weapons, such as the new LW3-Tundra sniper rifle.

Soldier’s Tale, which launched today, offers you the chance to earn 50 tiers of Battle Pass rewards. Reach Tier 14 to snag the new Trip Sensor Tactical item, which you can use to set traps for your enemies. If you complete Tier 50, you'll earn the AK117 - Last Hope. Season one also introduces new Weapon Blueprints and Calling Cards. The developer promises to launch even more new content throughout the season.

Season 1 Soldier’s Tale also introduces a new map, Atrium. The map was initially featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Atrium is a small MP map. You’ll need to navigate the map’s complex layout and use the terrain to gain an edge in battle.

Complete missions to earn Steel and Bronze daggers during the 1001 Blades event. You can earn items such as the FFAR 1- Mad Hatter’s Revenge Weapon Blueprint and the Operator: Zero - Soldier Royal Operator Skin during the event.

The new season also adds Folktale-themed operator skins and weapon blueprints like the new Templar - Wolfen Raider skin and matching weapon, the AS VAL - Night’s Howl. Other skins include the Witch Doctor - Doctor Raven, a renegade chemist; the Fiona St. George - Shattered Glass, a deadly armoured version of Cinderella; and Codename: Lazarus - Mortal Fear, a metallic exoskeleton.

Call of Duty Mobile is available on the App Store and Google Play. Check out the game's official website to keep up to date on all the latest Call of Duty Mobile news.