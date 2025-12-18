Calico's fifth anniversary sees the cosy community builder make its way to mobile

Cats all folks

Calico is a quaint café simulator celebrating its fifth anniversary

And now it's set to come to mobile very soon!

Even more interestingly, it'll do so exclusively via Epic Games

While it may not necessarily be as well-known as another Calico-themed release on mobile, Calico (just the one word) is a community builder that's got quite a few fans. And to celebrate its fifth anniversary, Calico is set to make its way to mobile for the first time ever!

Not only that, but Calico is doing so exclusively via the Epic Games Store for mobile. It might not quite be on the level of Netflix nabbing the FIFA licence, but it's certainly a bit of a coup for Epic Games, regardless. While we don't have a solid release date, more details, including news of a demo, are set to arrive soon.

Practically the epitome of the word cosy, Calico sees you taking on the role of the new owners of a cat café. You'll create your own character and take on the responsibility of restoring the café to its former glory and, of course, filling it with adorable cats for customers to interact with.

Cats, cats, cats

Whether it's the pastel-coloured aesthetics or the simple, straightforward gameplay, I've no doubt some will be turned off by the very quaint nature of Calico. But I've also no doubt that many more of you will also be excited to finally get your hands on these adorable cats for yourself.

As for the Epic Games exclusivity, it's obviously not the first time they've done so. But on mobile it's a whole different ball-game, as I don't know anyone who's as attached to Google Play or the iOS App Store as they are to Steam. So maybe, just maybe, this is the start of a new race for relevance in the mobile storefront field?

In the meantime, if you want to check out other great releases that've been making waves these past few months, why not dig into our list of the best mobile games of 2025? This still-growing list features the best launches of the last eleven months.