Blue Archive to introduce new event featuring a wacky covert magical girl mission

I may be out of spells but I'm not out of shells

Blue Archive is set to introduce a host of new content with the debut of Magical Girl heavy Calibre

Recruit three new students and dive into a wacky undercover operation in a theme park

And be sure to tune in for the second season of Twitch drops starting soon

I think it's safe to say that Blue Archive has something of a ludicrous premise. It's only natural, after all, when your concept is basically seeing students duke it out with heavy firearms. And in the new Magical Girl Heavy Caliber: Era's Ambitions and the Qualifications of Justice (try saying that three times fast) update for Blue Archive, that's more apparent than ever!

Magical Girl Heavy Caliber (as we'll shorten it to) sees the start of an intriguing new storyline set in an amusement park located between two key districts of Kivotos, Trinity and Gehenna. With something strange going on, it's up to Suzumi and Reisa to go undercover and resolve the situation.

Suzumi and Reisa themselves make their debut here as new three-star characters, joined by the one-star Rabu and obtainable as part of the update storyline. Just be sure to hop in quick to get in on the action, because the event wraps up on March 24th!

Full magical jacket

You'll definitely want to check in on our Blue Archive tier list in anticipation of this event, because, as you can probably tell, there are some major roster additions here you'll want to complement with some of our selected picks. Admittedly, even for an already wacky game, this is perhaps one of the stranger events, but for the kind of people who like that thing, that's what they'll like.

Be sure to check in as well, because Blue Archive is set to introduce the second season of its Twitch drops campaign. So if you can't do anything else, it's well worth tuning in for some in-game rewards.

