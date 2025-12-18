Netflix Games to exclusively feature FIFA's first release since EA breakup

Play ball!

Netflix Games is set to exclusively host the first new FIFA release in years

Delphi Interactive will develop the new football sim, set to be playable on Netflix Games

It'll be playable using your phone as a controller on TVs

Nearly four years ago, EA lost the official FIFA licence. And amidst all the think-pieces and assumptions, this would spell a death-knell for the series, EA's merely kept chugging along. Now, FIFA is set to take a major step back into gaming to recapture some of that lost spark, and is doing so exclusively with Netflix!

It has been announced that Netflix Games will play host to the first FIFA-branded football simulation since the organisation and EA went their separate ways. Developed by Delphi Interactive, it's set to release ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup and is intended to be an approachable way for everyone to experience the beautiful game.

If Delphi sound familiar, then you're not alone. The developer may not have a title under their belt yet, but alongside this FIFA licence, they're also working with IO Interactive on the upcoming 007: First Light. And for the first proper (we've had arcade-style spinoffs such as Rivals and Heroes) FIFA sports sim release since the split it's got big shoes to fill.

Back of the net

I don't think it's unfair to say that failing to capitalise on the gaming market post-EA is the least of FIFA's sins. But extortionate ticket prices aside, they seem to be trying to rectify that with this newest partnership.

For Netflix, this could prove to be extremely lucrative given the overwhelming popularity of FIFA in the past. At the same time, with Delphi being an unproven factor, it could also be a big misstep. Without anything under their belts to compare it to, the FIFA licence is one that, if mishandled, may simply fade into obscurity.

But only time will tell who's benefiting the most from this partnership. And whether the FIFA name now really matters to fans if it's not EA holding the reins.

