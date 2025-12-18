Odin: Valhalla Rising offers you a very Viking Christmas this year

Rise up

Odin: Valhalla Rising is set to debut its new Christmas event

The festivities include new Xmas-themed cosmetics and an exclusive dungeon

Log in to nab yourself the Odin's Voucher, an amazing new reward

If there's anything that goes together like chocolates and mint, it's Vikings and snow. Speaking as a part-Dane myself, the frigid north is a place which adores Christmas as much as it does reminiscing about history. And in Odin: Valhalla Rising, you'll be able to experience a true Viking Christmas, sort of.

Odin: Valhalla Rising is going for more of a modern interpretation of the holiday, with a Christmas Dungeon for you to venture into. No word on whether Santa is a featured boss. But it will offer plenty of Xmas-themed cosmetics and mounts to make it worth your while, so be sure to check our Odin: Valhalla Rising new player's guide for some tips headed in.

And even if you're not planning to dive into a full-on dungeon this Christmas, you'll certainly want to check in. Odin's Voucher is billed as one of the biggest rewards available thus far in Valhalla Rising, and will let you restore items you've failed to enhance, giving you a free shot at high-level enhancements.

Tak for mad- er, Jul?

Now, I don't need my street cred to tell you that this is probably not the most authentically Scandi way to celebrate the winter solstice. But all things considered, it's a decent event for Odin: Valhalla Rising players, especially those amongst you looking for some no-frills goodies themed after the holidays.

With millions of players having dived into the world of Odin: Valhalla Rising, I'd be a bit harsh to criticise its depiction of historical Viking myths. If I were going that far, I'd have to write a strongly worded letter to Marvel, Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi. So while it won't win any historical awards, for those of you who want epic Viking action this Christmas, Odin: Valhalla Rising should be your port of call.

In the meantime, if you want to see what other releases are making waves at the office this Christmas, why not dig into our latest feature covering the five best new mobile games to try this week?