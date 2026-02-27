War and Order codes (February 2026) - Survival base-building, but with freebies

Grab these extra resources from our War and Order codes to up your chances of survival across this gorgeous base-builder.

I'm a big fan of base builders, and when you add an element of survival, that game is a winner in my eyes. War and Order definitely fits the bill - it's beautiful, kinda realistic, and offers a soundtrack that will make you want to keep the volume on at all times.

If you want to make sure that you're claiming all the freebies out there, chances are you're keeping track of them in a notebook or something. Well, you can toss the notebook aside because in today's article, I have a complete list of War and Order codes so you can always be up-to-date on the latest ones.

These give you free resources (like in most strategy-based builders), so you want to be quick about it, as they're offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Let's dive in!

Active War and Order codes

There are no active codes right now.

Expired/Limit reached

2026springfestival | 2026valentinesday | HAPPYNEWYEAR | 2025Christmas | 2025thanksgiving | 2025Halloween | ICCALWUHSA | ONFTKFGUQK | DXAGWABIZK | JMYEUILTTH | workhardwarandorder | 2025happyeaster | PDVVHSCCKD | UXYKCPDZIZ | 2025womensday | HCQZWECUGX | 2025springfestival | WAMT8MCK5 | JBOHCIVXSG | 2025happynewyear | FUYSQPOVRQ | 2024Christmas | YAQSJCWSAU | ZFIZTFWJSQ | HYIDGQCWYS | Halloween2024 | HBIUKZPJDH | AYWDTDFNLW | KDNSTUSEIB | ZEFBECUWTF | RGSOGDROJB | FOCWJLXTEC | VYARRJHHZT | 2024fathersday | QGRNVDJJCV | GXYDCRXLZS | REPRIZMUKH | EASTERDAY2024 | MRKGYRYWGE | XOGMGBYXRZ | celebratewomen | WCLOBBZLVP | HQLHVDNPSD | springfestival | RIGLAEBHHP | zppdvpbtjd | IKBRGGWMCD | Christmas2023 | Thanksgiving | EGTMHDBFPR | QGMPMTSCKF | EASTERDAY | VFWQLLQPXA | HIETASRUOF | womensday | ISBWIZTEKJ | XSOABJGYFF | ZIFOVCQLLV | OCTHVGHGPS | DEWBZUNMMO | NLRKNMPDQN | PRCYOVWUTQ | LPGFSJFVPX | DEZMFKGDJD | BDZJXSIIFJ | NFDMUICTQU | UVSOBAPEIF | VNKSFHEVKI | DSMDYOBUVQ | FFRXLPTFRJ | FRYIAACQVM | EICXRTVOUI | WMGDXNXWFZ | BARJLBJWIS | ZBPVELHQZD | CDUEXBDHSK | KRVRJUJEZK | LMXPMLINOZ | MXCLLYFBBG | JJQIRKUWYT | IFGXQENOIG | SKBIAXOVDI | IGXABEWVJB | QPSCCBNAST | KPHHIBWTPH | SFXKWCWXWH | HCDGIVJNHF | LLDLFOLKFN | DPINBMEAIP | WKZGDJSQDA | GNAHSZLMEV | TERSPYRQJP | OFEFGVHNTU | OFEFGVHNTU | WVSVOQXFNU | BDGSLGCKTH | BUXCEHBKMY | IGXABEWVJB | QNALPJNBAF | HGOPYAFQBO | MSQPJAPSUI | VPOEVRGXIQ | NFEFQYPCDG | VIOBLRIHDM | DVEVOXDQFT | GMTPWUUAPK | CATCVHFUDW | DOMXIZHAAL | BSHJZUKXWR | KXKFNVRIOU | RLECYSLELV | BOQYEKRLKK | WGOFBOQDKJ | FAIHOEDXXH | ENAEJCNPWB | MVDZLQWTUD | ATSUHBRGIM | LHDHDOMHPJ | ELKAVNQLRT | IGUFBOBCMI | HTLEOKAPPB | ETKRESRXLI | FWAAHAVJTM | BJESXRAOPX | CLPHRFCQAA | MZTDXNXQFN | YFDTQVIAMR | CZMFNLJJXT | IWFNRRMDTG

How to redeem your rewards

Step 1: Tap on your profile icon.

Step 2: Go to Exchange Gift.

Step 3: Type in your gift code.

: Type in your . Step 4: Press Exchange.

You can redeem your freebies by following these steps:

How to get more goodies?

Codes not working?

New ones are released regularly, more specifically around big holidays or events. They are issued on the official social media channels, but if you're too busy to check, you can simply save this page instead.They have a limited number of uses. You need to be quick when redeeming them, because some of them are limited to 5000 uses. So, only the first 5000 players can redeem them.

