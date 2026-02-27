Rise of Castles codes (February 2026) - Make your titular castle rise in a snap

Grab some Gold and Gems galore with these Rise of Castles codes, because when you're building a kingdom from scratch, you'll need all the help you can get.

If you remember Age of Empires II (that old-school base-builder with funky graphics and oddly satisfying battles), you might find some similarities between that and Rise of Castles.

In RoC, you have to build your base, just like you would in AoE2. It's a fun experience if you're someone who likes the genre, and personally, I found it a lot more relaxing.

By redeeming these Rise of Castles codes, you'll get Gold, but also plenty of resources (like Lumber and Food), as well as the occasional Gem. They're also really useful, especially if you are a F2P player looking to get their hands on any and every freebie.

Active Rise of Castles codes

Right now, there are no active codes.

Expired/Limit reached

HLNY2026

AVgFB0613

AnniversaryF

FACEBOOK15

Facebook0615

Facebook0818

Facebook0824

Facebook0901

Facebook1005

Facebook61

FacebookROE

HAUNTED24ROC

HNY25ROC

KOP88A

LUCKYBAG25

MidAutumn

ROE9999

THANKFUL24

TL888

TLBE888

XMAS24ROC

How to redeem codes in Rise of Castles?

In-game

Step 1 : Open the menu (bottom right corner).

: Open the (bottom right corner). Step 2 : Select Settings .

: Select . Step 3 : Go to Gift Code .

: Go to . Step 4: Type in the code, then press OK.

On the official website

Step 1 : Open the official Rise of Castles code redeem website

: Open the Step 2 : Type in your player ID . (Menu > Settings > Lord Info > ID is on top of the name, next to the State#)

: Type in your player . (Menu > Settings > Lord Info > ID is on top of the name, next to the State#) Step 3 : Type in the gift code .

: Type in the . Step 4: Type in the Verification Code, then press Redeem.

There are a couple of ways to redeem your rewards, and both of them work:

Freebies not working?

There are a few reasons why a code might not work. First of all, there are two types: those that can only be redeemed in-game, and those that can only be redeemed on the official website. You don't always know which is which, so I suggest you try both ways.

If that still doesn't work, then chances are your castle level is too low. Some require you to have a minimum level 15 castle. Of course, the last possible reason is simply that it's reached its maximum redemption.

Can't see the rewards?

If you successfully redeemed a code, then you have to wait. Sometimes it can take up to 20 minutes for the rewards to get sent to your mailbox, so just be patient.

If you're into similar genres, how about taking a gander at our War and Order codes? We've also got My Singing Monsters codes for something vastly different from your average city-builder!