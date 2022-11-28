Battle Night codes to claim your Senior Hire coins and diamonds (November 2022)
Use these Battle Night codes to get free diamonds and other rewards
|
| Battle Night
| Battle Night
Updated on November 28, 2022 - added 2 new codes
If you regularly play the game and are looking for working Battle Night codes, you have reached the right page. In this post, we will share a list of all active redeem codes that you can use to get exclusive in-game rewards.
List of working Battle Night codesHere is a list of all working Battle Night Cyberpunk codes:
- BNThxU2022 - New!
- Tigertop1 - New!
- Purple23
- 2022
- BNCyber
- BN2ND10
- BN2ND09
Expired
- Binarystar2022
- BN2ND08
- BN2ND07
- BN2ND06
- BN2ND05
- BN2ND04
- BN2ND03
- BN2ND02
- FULLMOON910
- Gihon8451
- King1O846
- Rock1341
- Zen15872
- 20Spring22 - Rewards: 5 x Senior Hire Coin and 500 Diamonds
- BNInception1
- Movement316
- A2uera11
- Tengen0608
- Stilllove520 - Rewards: 2 x Senior Hire Coin and 200 Diamonds
- ChaosStar77 - Rewards: 2 x Senior Hire Coin and 200 Diamonds
- DW7515Q - Rewards: 2 x Senior Hire Coin and 200 Diamonds
- BetterBN - Rewards: 5 x Senior Hire Coin and 500 Diamonds
- Fall12En
- BNhappy2022
Battle Night codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit as we will keep updating it with new Battle Night Cyberpunk codes as and when they are released.
- You might be interested in Hero Bump redeem codes and RPG Toram Online gift codes.
How to redeem Battle Night code?Redeeming codes in Battle Night is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to redeem the codes.
- Open the game and click on the avatar icon located at the top left corner of the screen
- Now click on the heart icon located right above the settings
- Enter any of the active Battle Night codes from above in the 'enter gift code' area and click on the confirm button to claim your reward
Battle Night Cyberpunk is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.
About the gameIt is a street-fighting game developed and published by FT Games, who have previously released Zombie Frontier 4 and The Godfather. In Battle Night Cyberpunk, you are challenged to go into the darkness of the night, form a team and defeat your opponents. The action takes place in the cyberpunk world, and you have to manage a team of heroes who will fight with you.
- Also, check out our list of the best relaxing games for Androids.
Next Up :
Hero Bump redeem codes: November 2022
Hero Bump redeem codes: November 2022