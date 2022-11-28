Battle Night codes to claim your Senior Hire coins and diamonds (November 2022)

Use these Battle Night codes to get free diamonds and other rewards

If you regularly play the game and are looking for working Battle Night codes, you have reached the right page. In this post, we will share a list of all active redeem codes that you can use to get exclusive in-game rewards.

List of working Battle Night codes

BNThxU2022 - New!

Tigertop1 - New!

Purple23

2022

BNCyber

BN2ND10

BN2ND09

Expired

Binarystar2022

BN2ND08

BN2ND07

BN2ND06

BN2ND05

BN2ND04

BN2ND03

BN2ND02

FULLMOON910

Gihon8451

King1O846

Rock1341

Zen15872

20Spring22 - Rewards: 5 x Senior Hire Coin and 500 Diamonds

- Rewards: 5 x Senior Hire Coin and 500 Diamonds BNInception1

Movement316

A2uera11

Tengen0608

Stilllove520 - Rewards: 2 x Senior Hire Coin and 200 Diamonds

- Rewards: 2 x Senior Hire Coin and 200 Diamonds ChaosStar77 - Rewards: 2 x Senior Hire Coin and 200 Diamonds

- Rewards: 2 x Senior Hire Coin and 200 Diamonds DW7515Q - Rewards: 2 x Senior Hire Coin and 200 Diamonds

- Rewards: 2 x Senior Hire Coin and 200 Diamonds BetterBN - Rewards: 5 x Senior Hire Coin and 500 Diamonds

- Rewards: 5 x Senior Hire Coin and 500 Diamonds Fall12En

BNhappy2022

Battle Night codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit as we will keep updating it with new Battle Night Cyberpunk codes as and when they are released.

How to redeem Battle Night code?

Open the game and click on the avatar icon located at the top left corner of the screen

Now click on the heart icon located right above the settings

Enter any of the active Battle Night codes from above in the 'enter gift code' area and click on the confirm button to claim your reward

Redeeming codes in Battle Night is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to redeem the codes.

Battle Night Cyberpunk is available on both Android and iOS. You can download it from Google Play or the App Store.

About the game

