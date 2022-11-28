Battle Night codes to claim your Senior Hire coins and diamonds (November 2022)

Promo & Redeem Codes

Updated on November 28, 2022 - added 2 new codes

If you regularly play the game and are looking for working Battle Night codes, you have reached the right page.

List of working Battle Night codes

Here is a list of all working Battle Night Cyberpunk codes:

  • BNThxU2022 - New!
  • Tigertop1 - New!
  • Purple23 
  • 2022 
  • BNCyber 
  • BN2ND10 
  • BN2ND09 

Expired

  • Binarystar2022
  • BN2ND08
  • BN2ND07
  • BN2ND06
  • BN2ND05
  • BN2ND04
  • BN2ND03
  • BN2ND02
  • FULLMOON910
  • Gihon8451
  • King1O846
  • Rock1341
  • Zen15872 
  • 20Spring22 - Rewards: 5 x Senior Hire Coin and 500 Diamonds
  • BNInception1 
  • Movement316 
  • A2uera11 
  • Tengen0608 
  • Stilllove520  - Rewards: 2 x Senior Hire Coin and 200 Diamonds 
  • ChaosStar77 - Rewards: 2 x Senior Hire Coin and 200 Diamonds 
  • DW7515Q - Rewards: 2 x Senior Hire Coin and 200 Diamonds
  • BetterBN - Rewards: 5 x Senior Hire Coin and 500 Diamonds
  • Fall12En
  • BNhappy2022

Battle Night codes are time-limited, so try to use them as soon as possible. Also, don't forget to bookmark this page and frequently visit as we will keep updating it with new Battle Night Cyberpunk codes as and when they are released.

How to redeem Battle Night code?

Redeeming codes in Battle Night is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to redeem the codes.

  • Open the game and click on the avatar icon located at the top left corner of the screen
  • Now click on the heart icon located right above the settings
  • Enter any of the active Battle Night codes from above in the 'enter gift code' area and click on the confirm button to claim your reward

About the game

It is a street-fighting game developed and published by FT Games, who have previously released Zombie Frontier 4 and The Godfather. In Battle Night Cyberpunk, you are challenged to go into the darkness of the night, form a team and defeat your opponents. The action takes place in the cyberpunk world, and you have to manage a team of heroes who will fight with you.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.