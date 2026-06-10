Clash of Critters tier list (June 2026) - Take your Tatari to the next level
| Clash of Critters
Zombies always ruin all the fun, don't they? Protect your camp from the undead by buffing up your cute critters using our Clash of Critters tier list!
Adorable little critters that can evolve into powerful (but still somewhat adorable) beasts - what is there not to love? Clash of Critters might have all that, but it also has quite a bit of strategy, which is why you need all these creatures.
Today, I'll share a complete Clash of Critters tier list, where I ranked all the Tatari (not just the best ones) available. Of course, that means you might have to do a little bit of grinding with that pinball machine if you want to upgrade them all.
Still, this should give you a clear idea of which ones to deploy and which ones to try and evolve ASAP.
Clash of Critters tier listHere is the complete list of critters (or Tatari) based on their rank (when maxed out):
|Tier
|Name
|S+
|Frugling, Goonbug, Manteeny, Voltfawn, Punchimp, Cheerling, Dewgrub, Maskfry, Hootlet
|S
|Zappur, Sackling, Frostnip, Rubblet, Sealing, Gibber, Droppit, Sparkit, Waddledo, Ashlarva, Souphog, Shardsnail, Lullely, Tindercub, Cactobud, Fluffle, Funglet, Zaplet, Momopo
|A
|Cindermunk, Pyropup, Pandaroo, Shrimpyro, Buddi, Sparkeet, Fumekit, Dumbopus, Kittazap
|B
|Clucky, Zapup, Blueflick, Voltkit, Dozy, Capywata, Sparkrow, Solpear, Mudrump, Gopher, Zapuni, Cribbler, Joeyo, Skinklet, Flameow, Lollama, Drilleroo
|C
|Wobbler, Humbug, Taptail, Shellshy
Since there are so many critters and there is only one way to get them (which I will cover below), I have simply listed the basic Tatari. The way you get the rarer ones is by upgrading these basic ones, but that's going to take quite a while.
It's best you focus all your resources on the pinball machine so you can level them up a lot early on (and later on, of course), because that is what will help you clear the first few stages. Of course, you also want to try to get as many duplicates of your critters as possible, so you can unlock their stronger version.
Oh, and don't forget to redeem the latest Clash of Critters codes if you're looking to fast-track your progress!
1
S+ tier
- Frugling - it has solid damage, which can occasionally explode. If fully upgraded, it can also have a powerful Aura to boost other Grass critters' damage.
- Goonbug - it can become invincible while dashing forward and dealing AoE damage. It pairs really well with a fully upgraded Frugling.
- Cheerling - It is a support that can buff allies' ATK and DEF. It can also heal allies and deal AoE damage. When fully upgraded, it can also grant an ally invincibility, which is why it ranks so well in our Clash of Critters tier list.
2
S tier
- Zappur - It can deal AoE damage and knock back enemies hit. When fully upgraded, it can also grant allies a damage boost.
- Frostnip - A kitty that can fire ice blocks, which, when fully upgraded, turns its skill into a massive AoE that spreads to other targets.
- Fluffle - a sheep meets thundercloud that continuously summons clouds that deal AoE damage. When fully upgraded, the clouds turn dark and also paralyze enemies.
3
A tier
- Pandaroo - It can plant bamboo shoots that deal continuous damage to enemies.
- Kittazap - It deals Electric AoE damage that increases the closer an enemy gets. The more it attacks, the higher the damage becomes. It is a situational critter that works well against bosses, especially.
- Buddi - It can heal allies and grant them a solid ATK buff. When fully upgraded, it can also buff allies' DEF and further boost these buffs and heals.
That's it for our Clash of Critters tier list for now! If you're still on the hunt for more judgmental rankings (and we won't judge, either), how about taking a gander at our Dragon Raja ReRise tier list and our Sword x Staff class guide and tier list too?