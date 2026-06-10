Clash of Critters tier list (June 2026) - Take your Tatari to the next level

Zombies always ruin all the fun, don't they? Protect your camp from the undead by buffing up your cute critters using our Clash of Critters tier list!

Adorable little critters that can evolve into powerful (but still somewhat adorable) beasts - what is there not to love? Clash of Critters might have all that, but it also has quite a bit of strategy, which is why you need all these creatures.

Today, I'll share a complete Clash of Critters tier list, where I ranked all the Tatari (not just the best ones) available. Of course, that means you might have to do a little bit of grinding with that pinball machine if you want to upgrade them all.

Still, this should give you a clear idea of which ones to deploy and which ones to try and evolve ASAP.

Clash of Critters tier list

Tier Name S+ Frugling, Goonbug, Manteeny, Voltfawn, Punchimp, Cheerling, Dewgrub, Maskfry, Hootlet S Zappur, Sackling, Frostnip, Rubblet, Sealing, Gibber, Droppit, Sparkit, Waddledo, Ashlarva, Souphog, Shardsnail, Lullely, Tindercub, Cactobud, Fluffle, Funglet, Zaplet, Momopo A Cindermunk, Pyropup, Pandaroo, Shrimpyro, Buddi, Sparkeet, Fumekit, Dumbopus, Kittazap B Clucky, Zapup, Blueflick, Voltkit, Dozy, Capywata, Sparkrow, Solpear, Mudrump, Gopher, Zapuni, Cribbler, Joeyo, Skinklet, Flameow, Lollama, Drilleroo C Wobbler, Humbug, Taptail, Shellshy

Here is the complete list of critters (or Tatari) based on their rank (when maxed out):

Since there are so many critters and there is only one way to get them (which I will cover below), I have simply listed the basic Tatari. The way you get the rarer ones is by upgrading these basic ones, but that's going to take quite a while.

It's best you focus all your resources on the pinball machine so you can level them up a lot early on (and later on, of course), because that is what will help you clear the first few stages. Of course, you also want to try to get as many duplicates of your critters as possible, so you can unlock their stronger version.

Oh, and don't forget to redeem the latest Clash of Critters codes if you're looking to fast-track your progress!