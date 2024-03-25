All the details you need to know about the Midnight Blade

Blox Fruits is a prominent Roblox experience inspired by One Piece, and it ranks among the most played options on the platform, with thousands of users constantly active. It is filled to the brim with exciting content, and you have a massive world to explore alongside your friends.

There are several ways to deal damage in Blox Fruits, one of which is by using the different swords available. Within the game’s community, the Midnight Blade has become a popular name, and it is pretty potent in the hands of the appropriate user.

This guide provides all the details you need to know about the Midnight Blade in Blox Fruits.

Midnight Blade guide

Midnight Blade is an extremely useful sword ideal under melee combat conditions. It is among the 18 swords that fall under the Legendary category within the game. The main benefit of using the Midnight Blade is that it possesses high damage and has combo potential.

It was essentially made available inside Blox Fruits back in October 2020, and the moveset has since been reworked once as part of the game’s Update 20 in October 2023.

How to get the Midnight Blade in Blox Fruits

You don’t have to complete any quests to get the Midnight Blade in Blox Fruits. Instead, you can purchase it directly from El Admin, who you can locate inside a bedroom in the Cursed Ship that is present within the Second Sea section of the Blox Fruits map.

You will need to possess a total of 100x Ectoplasm to be able to complete the purchase for the Midnight Blade. The particular currency can be acquired by defeating the following types of enemies: Ship Deckhand, Ship Engineer, Ship Steward, Ship Officer, and Cursed Captain.

How to upgrade the Midnight Blade in Blox Fruits

Like most of the other swords, you will also be able to upgrade the Midnight Blade in Blox Fruits. Essentially, doing so will increase the damage by 13%, making the sword more potent and useful in combat.

For the upgrade, you must go talk to the Blacksmith inside the game. It will cost you 40x Ectoplasm and 15x Scrap Metal to perform the procedure.

Midnight Blade’s moveset

You can perform the following two moves using the Midnight Blade in Blox Fruits:

After using the move, the character will shoot a virtual image in the direction of the mouse, which it will then slash. Upon making a hit, an AoE (Area of Effect) will get created, pulling enemies and barraging them. The move doesn't deal damage to Chop users but would end up stunning them.

The Crescent Dash causes the character to dash forward alongside a blue trail. If you hit the enemy, the nearby enemies will also get pulled in. This is followed by the character spinning around and creating an AoE (Area of Effect) explosion, throwing the set of enemies forward.

You must learn to use these two moves in tandem to make the most out of them.

This is all you need to know about the Midnight Blade in Blox Fruits. Our other Blox Fruits guides explain how often fruits spawn and who’s the Mysterious Man, so go have a look around!