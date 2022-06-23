The top 10 best Final Fantasy games on mobile
These are the essential Final Fantasy games on mobile, No-bius!
Final Fantasy is a franchise that has been around for a long time, bringing games, board games, merch, and more out into the world for us to consume! We have seen quite a few Final Fantasy games make their way onto mobile devices. Final Fantasy is a staple of the JRPG genre, with so many lovely games to pick up and play, you might not know where to start. But, that's why you've come here!
To the list of top 10 best Final Fantasy games on mobile!Original list by Oscar Dayus, updates by Jupiter Hadley and Pocket Gamer Staff.
1
Final Fantasy VI
Though Final Fantasy VI is not one of the newer games, there is a mobile port of the 1994 addition to the series. This game has loads of characters to explore, a well-written story to go along with the game itself, and a good amount of character building, if you are interested in that. Unlike other games in its franchise, the fantasy aspects of this game were actually replaced by scientific advances and technology, dipping more towards reality.
2
FFBE WAR OF THE VISIONS
FFBE War of the Visions contains all of the past Final Fantasy characters from previous games but brings you into a large world with multiplayer quests, online duels, a large world to explore and a bunch of beautifully crafted 3D terrains. The battling system includes auto-battling, and you are able to use various powerful attacks to take on your enemies, while also going on quests and exploring. Of course, if you decide to grab this one, take a look at our guides, including the War of the Visions tier list.
3
Final Fantasy III
Final Fantasy III has a great control scheme to the game, which works so well on mobile - and that's one of the main reasons why it is so high up this list. These controls and the easy-going nature of the game makes Final Fantasy III a great game to pick up and easily get into before you get pulled into the entire world.
4
Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia
On a more recent note, Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia is in the same style as other freemium Final Fantasy games and includes many characters that you will know from the past and current games in the franchise. Combat, in this mobile game, is turn by turn - and there are new stories to follow and online social mechanics that brings this game up a few notches!
5
Final Fantasy Dimensions
Final Fantasy Dimensions revisits more of the 2D, pixel art style that can be found in various Final Fantasy games. It is worth mentioning that the prologue is free to play, but then there are in-app purchases for various chapters afterwards. There is, of course, a battle system that can allow you to change and grow your character, through ability combinations, so that you can continue to take on any enemies you come across. The game itself does have a retro look to it but feels quite modern.
6
Final Fantasy: All The Bravest
Final Fantasy All the Bravest focuses on the battles - in an arcade version of the game. You can find yourself battling enemy after enemy, trying to get more character slots and bring more members to your party. It's so easy to start attacking and quite addictive when it comes to continuing to attack and upgrade. The game has some great pixel art and amazing music from other games in the series, which brings together a pretty fun little game to enjoy.
7
Final Fantasy Record Keeper
Final Fantasy Record Keeper allows you to recruit characters from many of the Final Fantasy games, before allowing you to play through various scenarios from older games in the franchise. You can then create a new history, through your choices and actions, altering the story as it is currently written. There are also various different abilities and items to collect, events to enjoy, and lots of fun memories you can relive from some of the older games.
8
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition brings together major plot elements of Final Fantasy XV but brings them to the mobile platform. Though this game isn't as polished as the base game, it does tell the story of the base game and makes for a good, pocket-sized, version of the base game itself. It's a decent mobile version and works well on mobile.
9
Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier
No one expected this twist, but here it is - battle royale based on Final Fantasy! Gameplay is similar to Free Fire and PUBG Mobile, with one important difference being that you have mana points and you can use skills! Gameplay is also somewhat different, as you can play as a warrior with a sword, or if you're a sneaky fellow, you could literally play as a ninja. Sounds fun? Because it is.
10
Final Fantasy IX
FFIX was released a long time ago, and it became an instant hit. Animations and storytelling were amazing, you'd easily blend into the atmosphere and swallow every bit of your character's personal adventures as if it was showered with cherry and cream. Older players will love this, and younger audiences will be in for a real treat! Controls were appropriately done, it doesn't feel like a lousy port, but it does have a few bugs.
Never thought I'll say this, but it's one of the best Final Fantasy mobile games!