Best Halloween games for Android phones and tablets
It’s Halloween so bring on out both the horror and the spooky! Halloween is a magical time of year where everything creepy, scary, and sometimes just pumpkin-themed starts to appear everywhere. We all love celebrations and we all love games, so we have put together a list of spooky and Halloween games that you might want to enjoy while the leaves start to turn orange and the nights begin to get longer.
There's everything from point and click adventure games through to first-person horror games, and everything in-between. So if you're looking for games with darker horror themes then you don't need to look any further than this list.
We've kept this list to Android games for now, but a lot of these Halloween games are available for the iPhone and iPad. Let us know if you feel like we've missed anything off!
1
Bendy and the Ink Machine
Bendy and the Ink Machine has a cult following - it’s one of those horror games that quickly found traction. Bendy is a Disney-esque character who seems to have come to life, haunting the studio where he was created. You are one of the original creators, and after some time away, have been drawn back by the letter of your past co-worker. Once inside the studio however, you’ve found yourself trapped and you must find your way out without disturbing the characters lurking in the shadows.
2
Five Nights at Freddy's 4: The Final Chapter
Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 takes you out of your job and brings the horror to your home. All of the monsters that have been in the other games; Freddy Fazbear, Chica, Bonnie, Foxy - and some new characters - are waiting for you at home. You play as a child in this game, who needs to try to watch all of the doors to your room as well as under your bed, using your flashlight to scare off the other characters. You’ll need to listen and move carefully, as if something ends up coming to close, moving your light onto them will result in your demise.
3
Eyes: Scary Thriller
Eyes is labeled as a horror game - and it is one full of jumpscares. This game is a survival horror game where you will always feel like you are being watched, with ghosts and ghouls chasing you as you attempt to escape rooms in a house that seems to have been abandoned a long time ago. The screen is dark, jumpscares are terrifying, and the gameplay is one full of horror and that slight feeling of bad things ahead.
4
Slendrina: The Cellar 2
Slendrina: The Cellar 2 is a Slenderman inspired game where you need to find 8 old books that have been lost inside a spooky old cellar. These books are protected by Slendrina, of course, but this game also contains her baby and her mother - looking to stop you in your tracks. The cellar isn’t very straight forward, you’ll need to find keys to unlock doors if you want to find all of the books that are hidden! Be careful, Slendrina is watching.
5
Sentence
From the creators of I Am Innocent comes this new psychological thriller where you need to find out what is going on in a small town, where girls are being kidnapped and murdered. The police have a suspect, but is he really the right person? You will need to make choices that challenge your morals and emotions, understand relationships, deal with memories from the past, and so much more. This game is scary to follow and much more than a normal detective mystery.
6
Simulacra
SIMULACRA is another lost phone horror game, where you find the phone of a woman named Anna. The phone contains a video message that seems to be a cry for help, but as you try to use the phone to understand what is going on, the phone continues to glitch and act strange in your hands, and to make matters worse her friends and family have no idea where she is. You will need to use this phone to piece together what is going on and hopefully find out what happened to Anna.
7
Smiling-X 2
After escaping from Smiling-X, you have decided to help the resistance against Corporation X, but there are much deeper issues with Corporate X than you would have ever guessed. From evil robots to creepy hunters, there are a lot of monsters to try and run from while you move around the sewers beneath the town. You need to recruit more people to join your team, fight back against the enemies, and hopefully end up overthrowing them! Despite the feeling like there might be a jumpscare, this game is jumpscare free.
8
Little Misfortune
Little Misfortune is one of those scary games that leaves you with a feeling of unease, instead of straight horror. Little Misfortune is a young girl who is going to die today, according to the narrator that is telling you about the world. You must guide Little Misfortune on an adventure through this strange, slightly cruel world, while you figure out what exactly is going on and if this narrator is to be trusted. It’s creepy, spooky, and great for this time of year.
9
Evil Nun
Nuns have always been a scary subject but in this horrific mobile game, they are ancient, evil, strange looking nuns that will literally just kill you. We aren't sure what happened to this nun - some sort of plague, a ghost possession, or just pure evil bones, but you'll need to hide, find weapons, and solve puzzles in order to make it out alive.
10
Night Book
Night Book is a terrifying narrative adventure game, where you are put right into a movie-like game that takes place on a remote island, where a dead language is haunting the world. As you uncover this language, a haunting scene takes place, and you start to find out the real horrors of your job. This game is probably the most terrifying on the list...
11
Candies n' Curses
Candies n' Curses is a spooky game that touches the cute side, where you can jump around a haunted house, killing monsters and taking on bosses so that you can collect all of the candy you need. It basically sounds like Halloween - candy, haunted houses, bright costumes. Candy is used to purchase power ups, which can make you stronger and take on bosses that are quite powerful.
12
Goosebumps HorrorTown
Do you remember the Goosebumps series from when you were a child? The different spooks and characters that basically gave children a love of horror. Well, there is a city builder style game, with characters from all of the classic Goosebumps Novels, challenging you to either play as people of the town, defending your world from monsters or play as monsters, looking to scare humans and ensure that they stay terrified.