5 mobile games like Age of Empires

“Hey! I’m here for action, blood and guts, people in armour hitting each other with big swords! What do railways have to do with that?!”

Alright, calm down and let me explain…

When it comes to older PC strategy titles, one name stands out above all. Sid Meier is responsible for everything from building civilizations to playing golf and high-seas piracy with the numerous games he’s worked on over the years. And while we’re not the kind of people to proclaim him to be responsible for every iota of detail, it’s undeniable that he has worked on a certain kind of game and style.

So that’s where Railroads come in. Rather than directing armies in grand strategy or focusing on fast-paced battles you’ll instead be managing a massive railway network. By building routes to and from major cities, farms, mines and more you’ll slowly grow your company and the railways that you manage in turn. You’ll also learn a great deal about the early days of railways from the in-game descriptions and historical scenarios you can pick from.

Each game of Railroads is set on a different map, and challenges you to build rail lines to different cities and resources, as we noted, while staying within budget. To do so you manage what trains you put on said lines, where they go, what they carry and more. Whether that's passengers, cargo or a mixture of both. You'll also be bidding on amazing new technology that can change the course of the game, but beware because your opponents are also angling for the same...

Now, this may sound a little bit dreary and dry. And truth be told if it were Sid Meier’s earlier game like Railroad Tycoon you might be right. However, Railroads was noted when it was first released for taking a much more fast-paced approach. You’ll be head-to-head with other railroad tycoons in a race against time, and believe me these guys aren't going to sit around and let you take a monopoly. As you compete against the clock, your opponents and the world itself you'll understand why this game is on the list.

While the various characters you can select won’t affect your chances of victory, just like the rest of the game you can enjoy reading all about the effect they had on the world of rail. You'll also be able to unlock new locomotives, both real and with their own fictional names but familiar designs.

Now, you might be wondering where the stakes are, and if competition amongst titans of rail isn’t enough for you, then you’ll be glad to know the economy in Railroads is not some static set of numbers. Market fluctuations, stock market crashes and even natural events can drastically affect previously profitable lines, meaning you’ll have to scramble to reorient your whole company or risk bankruptcy.

Sid Meier's Railroads! is currently only available on Android.