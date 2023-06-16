Top 10 mobile games like Dark Souls
| Dark Souls
Updated by Cristina Mesesan on June 16th, 2023 - re-checked the list
“You are dead” is probably the phrase that you will see most often during your walkthrough of the game. If you have completed at least one part of the series, then you can be called a potent gamer who was able to pass quite a difficult and nerve-racking experience. For every mistake, you have to pay. All these deaths and repeats of the same battles are exhausting and make players pretty angry, but that is what the Dark Souls universe is loved for - its hardcore playstyle and challenge.
If you have completed the entire Dark Souls series and are still looking for new challenges, then we have prepared for you the top 10 mobile games like Dark Souls. You can also take a look at the list of best hack and slash games on Android after you're done!
TOP 10 MOBILE GAMES LIKE DARK SOULS
1
Animus - Stand Alone
Animus - Stand Alone is an RPG and action game being developed by TENBIRDS.
Animus is set in a dark and spooky world where everyone wants to kill your character. It could be a scorpion monster or a giant black knight swinging a massive sword. Your goal is to escape the dangerous locations by defeating groups of different enemies as well as bosses. Luckily, a helpful guide will assist you. It will give you hints in the most critical situations.
Animus can definitely be described as an AAA-class game on mobile devices. Highly detailed 3D models, monsters, and cool effects are waiting for you. You can just stare at how the sun shines on your armour for a long period of time.
The character has the ability to heal, block a hit, move sharply, and combine two types of attacks.
Download Animus - Stand Alone for Android or iOS
2
Chaos Rings III
CHAOS RINGS III revolves around the mysterious planet of Marble Blue. It is a mysterious place not well known to humanity, but they all know for sure that behind every unexplored part of it lurks unseen treasures and a huge variety of resources.
You move around the locations of CHAOS RINGS III by using two virtual multitool joysticks on the left and right sides of the screen.
Everything changes completely when it comes to fighting your enemies. The game does not tolerate any mistakes, so it is worth understanding the mechanics in advance.
Download Chaos Rings III for iOS or Android
3
Dark Prison - Future against Virus
Dark Prison: Last Soul of PVP is a cool third-person action game. The events of the game are set in a dark and bleak future. After the zombie outbreak, humanity was on the brink of extinction. The protagonist is a father whose daughter has been kidnapped. She is completely immune to the virus, which has made her desirable prey for all sorts of organizations. A group of bad people has hidden her in a place called the Dark Prison. You must break into the prison to rescue her. Fights, unexpected plot twists, various interesting gameplay features and more await you ahead.
The game can offer a huge number of maps to explore. At the same time, the game will require players to be flexible and use their combat skills correctly against enemies; otherwise, you will die constantly. If you want to win often, you need to build alliances by rescuing other people from the Dark Prison. What's more, the online arena will help you get resources faster.
There are 12 different weapons in the game, and each of them is good in one situation or another. Players are also given the choice to create their own unique weapons.
Download Dark Prison - Future Against V
4
Pascal's Wager
Pascal's Wager is a Souls-like RPG set in a dark fantasy world without light.
You begin the game by getting acquainted with Terrence, a grey-haired courier with two blades. Later on, Terrence, who is searching for his wife in the story, is joined by Norwood - a burly man wearing a gold mask and carrying an iron maiden in place of a shield. And then there are a number of other characters, each with their own style of combat.
The gameplay will not make smartphone players stressed about the controls. Enemies are slow, and bosses are challenging. The locations here are stylish.
An interesting story, colourful and mysterious characters, unique gameplay that combines soul slayer traditions, good level design with lots of non-linear options to explore, and plenty of character progression options are waiting for you in Pascal's Wager.
Download Pascal's Wager for iOS or Android
5
Revenant Knight
Do you like long battles with monsters under the cover of night? Then Revenant Knight is definitely your choice. You will take on the role of a knight who must guard a tombstone. The main idea is that as soon as night falls, the tombstone begins to attract evil monsters, and you just have to protect it without dying in the process.
This Dark Souls-like game requires concentration and skillful control of the protagonist. Also, do not forget the main thing in this game - strategy.
6
Ronin: The Last Samurai
If you want to distract from dark fantasy and the concept of the knight, this game will take you back to the time of feudal Japan. You, acting as a ronin, must progress your way through plenty of tricky bosses and enemies. The main idea is not how fast you hit the attack button, but rather the sequence of buttons.
The beautiful graphics are also worth mentioning. The characters look like they are drawn with ink. Everything looks organic. The beautiful music and story complement the overall picture.
Download Ronin: The Last Samurai for Android or iOS
7
SoulWorker Anime Legends
SoulWorker Anime Legends is an anime-style RPG from Gameforge 4D GmbH. You will have to play as one of the legendary fighters, better known as SoulWorkers, and stop the invasion of demons from the Portal of the Void. The main game modes are PvP and PvE. The game provides guilds where you can join other people to play together.
You will have to make up tactics and level up your SoulWorkers properly because it is not possible to beat your enemies by spamming buttons. Each enemy has his own strength and weakness, and it is up to you to find out what their weakness is in the exciting game of SoulWorker Anime Legends.
Download SoulWorker Anime Legends for iOS or Android
8
Swordigo
In Swordigo you, as a brave traveler, roam the world and look for troubles. Explore castles and cities in search of loot and new equipment against terrifying monsters waiting for you everywhere. Solve puzzles, collect treasures, and explore new territories. Do not forget about the one-on-one battles with your enemies.
The game has pretty simple 3D visuals, which actually tie in neatly with the gameplay that focuses on hacking and slashing through enemies in order to complete the dungeons. It has the vibes of those old, retro games we used to love, but with a contemporary "Soul-ish" element.
Download Swordigo for iOS or Android
9
The Elder Scrolls: Blades
The Elder Scrolls: Blades is a new look on the classic RPG with monsters and dungeons. The game's plot is straightforward - you, as the protagonist, return to your home and discover that nothing is left of your home.
The game is unique in that it is large and has many variations to offer for levelling up. For example, you can choose a race for your character, give him a certain appearance, and choose how to level him up. There are many options for progressing through the story, but keep in mind that the most important thing is combat. This is where you cannot win without the right strategy.
Download The Elder Scrolls: Blades for iOS or Android
10
Way of Retribution
Do you like hardcore and challenging monsters that do not act like empty dummies? Or maybe you just want to dive into dark fantasy, where you choose who you are and how to develop your story arc? Then this game is perfect for you. You must save the world from the darkness and the horde of evil that threatens you and all living beings. Create your own unique hero, prepare your equipment, sharpen your blades and show what you are capable of. Get ready to face powerful enemies who can predict your every move. Remember that it will not be easy, but if you like difficult games, you will definitely enjoy this one.
This was a list of games like Dark Souls on mobile devices. These games hold similar aesthetics, so you should definitely like at least several titles from the list.
Download Way of Retribution for Android or iOS
Top 8 mobile games like Stardew Valley