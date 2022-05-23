Top 10 free Facebook games (you can play on mobile)

If you think back to the start of Facebook, you will probably remember all of the requests you sent to friends to request cows for Farmville, or to deliver your dishes for the cooking games. Everyone on my friend list was constantly sending me gifts or asking for items, which was just a part of the ecosystem of Facebook Gaming. Over time, Facebook gaming got less aggressive in how it advertised and mellowed on the tricks that games used to keep people engaged.

This means that your notifications aren’t full of requests to give people gifts in games that you have never played before! While this is great, and certainly makes the platform easier to use, you can still actually play a bunch of free games on Facebook Games on mobile.

There are plenty to choose from, with lots of popular games on the platform. With so many games hidden away in the Facebook Gaming portion of the app, we have hand-selected the top 10 free Facebook games that you can play on mobile right now, for you to explore and enjoy.

It is worth noting that you cannot seem actually to search for games on Facebook Gaming. Whenever you type anything into the search bar, you actually will see groups related to the name. You will, instead, need to scroll down all of the games on the screen, hoping to find some of these amazing games below. Once you have played a game, it will appear at the top in the 'play again' bar.