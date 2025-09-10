Top romance games on mobile
Updated by Jupiter Hadley on September 10th, 2025 - Reformatted article
There are many dating and romance games available on the market. If you are looking for the best options, then look no further. Whether it's a guilty pleasure or you are looking for a time killer, there is a game for every hopeless romantic on our list. Here are the best dating games on mobile.
Even though they are not as popular as shooters, interest in dating games has grown in recent years, with lots of new entries in the genre popping up. There weren’t many a few years back, but now the app stores are filled with dating and romance games.
The games on our list are undoubtedly brilliant; some have touching moments, while others embrace comedy. In most of them, you have to make tough decisions affecting the character's life, creating a fun and replayable experience. The Sims Mobile is my favourite on the list, as I have been playing it for a while. Now let's check out the complete list.
The Sims Mobile
If I were to pick my favourite on this list, it would be The Sims Mobile. However, it's not first on the list because I love it, but it deserves this position. We are all familiar with the name. Back in the day, it used to be quite popular on Facebook. It was released on mobile in 2018, and since then, it has been a favourite simulator. It's not a dating simulator exactly but a life sim where you can date, get married, and have a family. There are a lot of quests and other stuff that keep you engaged.
Mr Love: Queen's Choice
If you are looking for a dating simulator with a good storyline, Mr Love: Queen's Choice is a good choice. It's a romance simulator where you can text, chat and even call characters while developing your career. You play as a girl who gets deeply involved with four male characters. The focus is more on the story and less on the dating sim part. So if you are looking for a no-nonsense romance game, check out our next entry.
Mystic Messenger
A simple look at Mystic Messenger's poster gives you a good idea of what to expect. It's a Korean romance game released in 2016 where you step in the shoes of the main character, who somehow finds an app that lets you interact with group members. Mystic Messenger focuses more on texting. The story isn't as good as other entries on the list, but the gameplay is simple and fun. It’s worth noting that while it can be played in English, the audio is in Korean. Also, the Chatrooms and phone calls work on Korean Standard Time, so it might be hard for you to keep up.
My Candy Love
My Candy Love is a popular romance game that lets you live the life of a high school student. You play as Candy, a high school student and meet many new characters. You have to make choices that will affect the outcome of your love story. There are over 60 episodes available, and more are regularly added. A lot of in-game events are also hosted regularly to keep players engaged.
Love Villa: Choose Your Story
Love Island is a popular TV reality show, and Love Villa: Choose Your Story, unsurprisingly, looks to emulate that. It lets you take part in a virtual reality show where you are sent to an isolated island villa to pair up with others to compete and win. You step into the shoes of a female character and experience all the drama. You have to make choices about whom you want to build a relationship with or just flirt with. Three seasons and 150 episodes are available, and new instalments are regularly added in updates.
Love and Deepspace
Next up on our list, we have Love and Deepspace. It's a romance game that came out as a sequel to the very popular Mr. Love. Only this time, you're playing as Deepspace Hunter, who's trying to fight the aliens. However, the real focus is on the characters and potential love suitors that you'll meet along the way. What separates it from other titles are the 3D animations that are masterfully done. Characters feel alive as if you're playing an interactive movie. There's a series of mini-games that you can play with your companion, so you'll rarely get bored.
The Arcana: A Mystic Romance
In The Arcana: A Mystic Romance, you take control of a young witch whose job is to read the tarot card of different characters that come to your store and change their lives. It's a relatively casual and easy-to-play game. All you have to do is talk to the characters and choose the answers you want. It's also LGBT-friendly, so you get to romance whoever you want. There are a total of 21 episodes filled with collectables and characters to romance.
Love Sick
Love Sick is a no-nonsense dating simulator targeted towards a mature audience. You can choose from various stories as you explore the world of vampires and the secret world of spies, among others. It is a title that relies heavily on your decisions, with your choices determining each story's outcome. You also get to fully customize your character, which also plays a role in shaping the narrative.
Is It Love? Drogo - vampire
In Is It Love? Drogo - vampire, you step into the shoes of an exchange student who gets accepted to a magical university where you meet new characters, including your potential future dates. You can decide who to date and have more than one relationship. If you loved Vampire Diaries and Twilight, then you can fulfill your fantasies here.
Episode - Choose Your Story
Next up on our list, we have the Episode - Choose Your Story. Out of all the games on this list, it has the highest potential to keep you hooked. It comes loaded with thousands of pre-made stories, and there isn't much you can do to change the final result. However, there are also episodes where you can create your own unique endings. Episode - Choose Your Story also has licensed stories featuring celebrities like Demi Lovato.
In the end, if you're looking for something even more peculiar, we have the best mobile otome games that might suit you even better.
