Best auto chess mobile games

What started as a custom mode for the famous MOBA, Dota 2, evolved into a completely new genre. Of course, we're talking about Auto Chess, which was later launched as a standalone game for both PC and mobile in 2019.

In Auto Chess, players form teams of heroes (similar to chess pieces) and compete in a chessboard-like arena. It is divided into rounds, with each round consisting of a battle between teams of players. Players may generate income by winning fights and use it to purchase new heroes, level up current heroes, or purchase items to strengthen their squad.

King God Castle

In this post, we will discuss thedevices. So, without any further ado, let's get straight into it.

Let us begin with my personal favourite, AWESOMEPIECE's King God Palace. Although it has a PvP mode in which you may compete against other players from all over the world, it's the PvE content that I like the most and why I recommend it to everyone. There are several modes available, including campaign and exploration.

The board alters every round, making unit positioning much more essential, especially in the later phases. You can complete tasks to obtain equipment and gold that will allow you to summon new heroes or improve your current ones. You can also join a Guild, craft and combine relics and much more. If you want to play a relaxing yet challenging title, you should definitely give this one a try.

Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) started as an auto-battler mode within Riot Games' popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), League of Legends. It was released in June 2019 on PC, mobile, and in the League of Legends client. TFT allows players to create a team of champions from the League of Legends roster and place them on a grid-based battlefield to battle other players' teams.

Champions can be bought and sold, levelled up, and equipped with items to make them stronger. In TFT, players must make strategic decisions about their team composition, positioning, and itemisation in order to outwit their opponents and rise through the ranks. It has a meta-game that is constantly changing, with champions and items being added, removed, and adjusted in response to player feedback and balance concerns.

Merge War: Super Legion Master

Merge War - Army Draft Battler is a single-player game that blends auto-chess, roguelike, and puzzle elements to provide an unusual experience. Assemble a deck of heroes and attempt to conquer several worlds. You may gain gold by clearing floors, which you can then use to enhance your existing heroes and unlock new powers. You cannot move your pieces across the grid in the typical auto-chess manner in Merge War.

Instead, you combine units of the same type to enhance them. Each unit is assigned to one of three elements (fire, water, or wind) and has its own merging bonus and abilities. The board is loaded with obstacles that you may remove by combining your heroes, allowing you to access the grid and summon additional heroes or unlock other bonuses. Although this is quite easy at first, it gradually becomes much more difficult and gives a unique challenge.

Auto Chess

We couldn't write about the best auto-chess mobile games in 2023 without mentioning Auto-Chess by Dragonest Games. It was released in 2019, but it is still receiving regular updates to this day. Players compete in Auto Chess by creating and managing a team of heroes and battling against their opponents' teams. Auto Chess has a chess board-style playing field, with players strategically positioning their units on the board to maximise their effectiveness in battle.

Each hero has their own set of abilities and traits, and players can combine heroes to create even more powerful units. It also has an economic system in which players earn gold by winning battles and can use that gold to buy new chess pieces or upgrade their current ones. Auto Chess's ultimate goal is to outlast all other players and be the last one standing. Auto Chess is extremely competitive, with players constantly adjusting their strategies in order to stay one step ahead of their opponents.

Super Auto Pets

Super Auto Pets is a strategy game developed and published by Team Wood Games. It is a combination of a card game and a tactical strategy in which players collect and deploy various animals to battle their opponents. You begin Super Auto Pets with a basic set of animal cards, each with its own set of abilities and stats. The animals can then be used to form a team and battle against other players.

You'll play in turns, and with each turn, you can add new animals to your team, move your existing animals around the board, and attack or defend using your animals' abilities. The art style is cartoonish, with a variety of animal types such as cats, dogs, rabbits, and others. As you progress, you will be able to unlock new animal cards and upgrade the ones you already have to make them even more powerful. One of Super Auto Pets' distinguishing features is its cooperative mode, in which you can compete against AI opponents with a friend. Super Auto Pets also includes daily challenges in which players compete for rewards and bragging rights.