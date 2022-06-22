Top 7 best AR games and apps on iPhone and iPad (iOS)

iPhone AR games that are like reality, but better

Original list by Mark Brown, updated by PocketGamer staff on June 22, 2022.

What the heck is AR (augmented reality)? Well, it's somewhere in the middle between virtual reality and boring old normal reality. We devised a list of some of the best AR games for the iPhone that'll help you escape that "normal reality".

Your phone shows you the real world, using the camera, but lays robots, Pokemon, information, dinosaurs, dog ears, and ghosts on top. Using AR, you can get a feel of being in the game - seeing the game itself overlayed on your actual surroundings in real life.

What you get is a reality that's just a bit more interesting than reality.