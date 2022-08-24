Awaken Chaos Era beginners guide - How to progress efficiently

Sometimes, when you download a game and start playing it, you learn the game's lore and you learn its mechanics. Suddenly, you are completely immersed and might even forget to eat. One of these types of games is Awaken: Chaos Era.

At the same time, at the start of any game, an inexperienced player has lots of questions about how best to play and which character to pull. Which heroes are best to level up, and how to build a strategy that leads to victory? There are a lot of "How?" and "Why?”

If you have just started playing and want to progress as productively as possible, then this Awaken Chaos Era beginners guide that we have prepared is what you need. And make sure to get some Awaken Chaos Era codes before you start.

A BIT ABOUT CHARACTERS IN AWAKEN CHAOS ERA

The game features 155 characters. Each of them has an element: Water, Fire, Wood, Darkness, or Light. The heroes are divided into classes such as Defence, Offence, and Support. The characters also have different rarities. There are five types of rarities (Common, Rare, Elite, Epic, and Legendary). On top of that, there are eight factions. These are Titan Icelands, Sylvan Woodlands, Soulplunders, Lasir, Holy Light Empire, Free Cities, Dragonscale Marsh, and Crisas. Each hero has a unique ability, as well as synergy with another hero, which you can combine to create a strong team.

So, there are plenty of characters to choose from. Before that, however, it is worth touching on the topic of the chances of characters dropping out, and banners.

AWAKEN: CHAOS ERA BANNERS GUIDE

The aim is to collect characters using in-game currency. Depending on the type of currency, you can use different banners. For example, you can summon heroes using Limited Summon Dust and specific item summon crystals, which can be obtained through events or quests. For heroes of the highest rarity, called Legendary, the rates are only 1%.

There are four types of banners in the game:

Advanced Summon Banner

Limited Summon Banner

Normal Summon Banner

Rookie Summoning Banner

But since the topic of character drop rates has been touched upon, it is worth pointing out that, amongst other things, there is another important fact. Players can summon each of these banners using different currencies. Keep in mind that the rates for summoning heroes of different rarity are as follows:

Elite Heroes (Fire/Wood/Water) – 80.1%

Elite Heroes (Light/Dark) – 8.9%

Epic Heroes (Fire/Wood/Water) – 9%

Epic Heroes (Light/Dark) – 1%

Legendary Heroes (Fire/Wood/Water) – 0.9%

Legendary Heroes (Light/Dark) – 0.1%

Now that you have found out about the characters, here is where account reroll comes in.

ACCOUNT REROLL IN AWAKEN CHAOS ERA

Did you like any of the characters? Were there particular units you were after? Was the luck not on your side? Then you might want to try an account reroll

What is nice about the account rerolls is that there is a guest sign-in. This means that you can easily recreate accounts and, after getting the character you want, you can then link it to your email address.

It is not likely to be anything fun or interesting, but you will end up with the character you want on your game account. And when it comes to characters, we suggest you go for Blackhorn, Brand, or Gangelo.

DO NOT FORGET ABOUT QUESTS

Quests in the game are divided into three types: Daily, Weekly, and Achievements. Daily quests are updated every day and can be done within a couple of minutes. The same situation applies to weekly missions. A couple of minutes and the reward is already in your pocket. Sounds easy, but it's actually even easier.

In the case of Achievements, there is a lot to do here, as there are over 500 of them. And more often than not, they can be obtained during your playthrough.

The reason why you are better off not skipping quests is simple. It is a great way to earn money and pump up your characters. More importantly, it will immerse you even more into the game's universe.

SPEND RESOURCES WISELY

As with any game, you will be given lots of bonuses and prizes at the beginning of the journey. At some point, it will feel like there are a lot of materials. However, once you get to a higher level, the rewards are not as interesting and progress is slower.

Use your exp Jelly reserves for mythic and tough challenges to gain experience. Use your exp Jelly on non-stage bosses to help you finish the stage quickly. Use this only to unlock the Adventure Hard mode, as it speeds up the process of farming enough XP Jelly to get the first hero with six stars.

DISCOVER THE ELEMENTS' STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES

CONCLUSION

Because those elements contradict each other, you must learn to use them to your advantage. Water is ineffective against fire, whereas fire is ineffective against wood. Meanwhile, Wood is vulnerable in the face of water, and light and dark are diametrically opposed.Generally speaking, Awaken: Chaos Era progress will be defined by how well you farm in the hard and mythic difficulty levels, as they will provide you with more glyphs and gears for your hero. You must remember that you need to learn elemental mastery. It is critical to have a maximum upgraded hero from various elements in order to complete the chapter on time.